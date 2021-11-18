Amwins Special Risk Underwriters Announces Expansion into Professional Lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Special Risk Underwriters today announced the launch of an Executive D&O Liability product. This product marks the MGA's expansion beyond the property market, which it has been writing exclusively for Amwins brokers since 2008.

Written on A-(VIII) rated paper and supported by A+ and various other capacity, this non-admitted program will entertain excess public D&O risks as well as excess private or not-for-profit risks (standalone D&O or blended D&O/EPL/FID risks) with a shared limit in conjunction with the D&O. Excess coverages for public and private companies include D&O Liability, D&O Side A/DIC, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability.

"SRU is excited to expand our offering to include this important coverage. We believe our reputation for quality underwriting has enabled this growth, and we look forward to strengthening our existing relationships with our brokers going forward," said Mark Bernacki, president of SRU and chief underwriting officer of Amwins. "Our focus on providing exclusive access to management liability capacity will position our partners for continued success."

"We are thrilled to launch this product at a time when the D&O market is stressed and continues to evolve," said Scott Misson, executive vice president of SRU's Management & Professional Liability group. "We thrive on collaborating with our partners to give them a competitive edge and look forward to delivering levels of service and expertise that stand out from the crowd."

With this new product offering, Amwins professional lines brokers have exclusive access to hard-to-come-by management liability capacity with continued support from Amwins Underwriting's extensive family of products. Target classes include manufacturing, professional services, technology, financial/insurance, energy, retail, transportation, aerospace, entertainment and more, with limits up to $5 million.

