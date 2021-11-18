The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Increased in October

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.9 percent in October to 118.3 (2016 = 100), following a 0.1 percent increase in September and a 0.7 percent increase in August.

"The U.S. LEI rose sharply in October suggesting the current economic expansion will continue into 2022 and may even gain some momentum in the final months of this year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "Gains were widespread among the leading indicators, with only the average workweek and consumers' outlook making negative contributions.

"However, rising prices and supply chain bottlenecks pose challenges to growth and are not expected to dissipate until well into 2022. Despite these headwinds, The Conference Board forecasts growth to remain strong in the fourth quarter at around 5.0 percent (annualized rate), before moderating to a still historically robust rate of 2.6 percent in Q1 2022."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.5 percent in October to 106.3 (2016=100), after remaining unchanged in September and a 0.1 percent increase in August.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. increased by 0.4 percent in October to 107.4 (2016 = 100), following a 1.0 percent increase in September and a 0.3 percent decline in August.

The next release is scheduled for Monday, December 20 at 10 A.M. ET.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes







2021





6-month

Aug

Sep

Oct

Apr to Oct



































Leading Index 117.2 r 117.3 r 118.3 p



Percent Change 0.7 r 0.1 r 0.9 p 4.6

Diffusion 60

55

80

55



















Coincident Index 105.8

105.8

106.3 p



Percent Change 0.1

0.0

0.5 p 1.7

Diffusion 37.5

75

100

75



















Lagging Index 105.9 r 107.0 r 107.4 p



Percent Change -0.3 r 1.0 r 0.4 p 2.2

Diffusion 35.7

71.4

57.1

78.6



















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

