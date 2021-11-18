Lone Beacon and Aidentified Announce New Ai-Powered Data & Relationship Intelligence Partnership

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Beacon , one of Inc. 5000's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies , is excited to announce its partnership with Aidentified , a leader in AI-powered prospecting as recognized by WealthMangement.com's 2021 industry awards.

Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects

Aidentified uniquely combines professional and household data to offer customers a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. Its proprietary algorithms are fed by 210 million consumer profiles, plus 100 million professional profiles, to churn out unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events, and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Armed with this information, individuals can quickly uncover new introduction paths and engage contacts with the right information at the right time through the right channels. This wealth of information, coupled with Lone Beacon's existing track record of generating qualified leads, unlocks a new opportunity for advisors to efficiently identify their target audience and close leads.

Lone Beacon has identified a variety of ways that the Aidentified platform can benefit financial advisors, including but not limited to:

Confirming Prospect Contact Information

Relationship Intelligence Mapping

Insight Into Employment Information

Household Insights

Identify Inferred Income and Wealth Segments

"We are excited to partner with Lone Beacon to jointly serve the unique needs of today's Financial Advisor. We set out to build the tool we all wish we had over our careers – one that takes the hard work out of prospecting, and delivers precision, effectiveness, and efficiencies to our clients," says Ned Dane, Aidentified's Chief Strategy Officer. "Partnering with Lone Beacon enables them to deliver unparalleled insights to their clients. Lone Beacon clients will now be equipped to monitor their clients for wealth and career events in real time, identify and target new business opportunities, and most importantly, see how they connect to people by leveraging our unique relationship mapping capabilities."

Lone Beacon can not only use this data for hyper targeting on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google, but they can also create an automated process to reach out to new prospects with custom content every month to deliver you more high-quality leads, saving an advisor time and energy. John Capuano , co-founder of Lone Beacon, stated about the partnership: "Our strategy has always been centered around securing first-party data from Facebook and Google Ads through opt-ins. We have been building, first-party data that we can use in digital campaigns for our clients. Aidentified elevates this strategy, providing deeper insight into the first-party data that our advisors use to build up their database. We can't wait to continue offering the best tools for success to our clients, especially when those tools are at the forefront of technological platforms. We couldn't be more excited to have partnered with Aidentified, we think it will be a game-changer for our financial advisors."

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Lone Beacon

Lone Beacon is the only full-service sales and marketing organization in America dedicated to the Financial Advisory vertical, and work within every phase of the customer journey, which allows them to better analyze, learn, and execute based on reams of data. Their services include Website Development and associated Content, Digital Marketing, Email Marketing Automation, Data Mining, and Practice Management. There are clients in every corner of the country and all points in-between who have dramatically transformed their production and Assets Under Management as a result of Lone Beacon's efforts.

Lone Beacon was founded in 2013 by John Capuano and Greg Dinetz and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.lonebeacon.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

