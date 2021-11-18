Rhythm Management Group Ranked Number 105 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Management Group (RMG) has once again been recognized as a winner in the annual Deloitte Technology Fast 500 awards program, which recognizes the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America. RMG, which provides cardiac remote monitoring and remote physiologic monitoring services and software to practices and health systems, placed 105th among companies in North America, following up on its 142nd ranking in 2020.

"It is a great honor to continually be recognized for our continued success and growth," said Rhonda Bray, RN, Founder and CEO, Rhythm Management Group, which just celebrated their 10-year anniversary and their highest customer-growth year yet. "Our highly experienced team members, many of whom are clinicians themselves, have worked with more than 105 practices and hospitals across the country and connected and engaged more than 60,000 patients to remote monitoring programs. We're proud of our unique ability to provide both service and a superior software platform to practices, which leads to more efficient, intuitive, and impactful programs."

Rhythm's platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine-learning to efficiently deliver timely and relevant clinical insights to clinics and health systems for their remotely monitored patients. On the service side, the organization also manages every aspect of the remote monitoring program for customers, including patient identification, engagement, and enrollment, and continuous monitoring. That results in superior results for customers. Rhythm's clients enroll and connect an average of 94% of eligible patients in their programs, more than twice the national average of 45%.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. In 2021, Rhythm Management Group achieved record-breaking growth and revenue— a 70% revenue increase.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across healthcare, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Founded by experienced clinicians who care deeply about delivering exceptional remote monitoring services, Rhythm connects your organization to more patients, more optimal monitoring, more actionable data, and more reimbursement. For over a decade, we've helped practices and health systems create, improve, and scale their remote monitoring programs, providing compassionate services to more than 60,000 patients across the country. Whether you need a full-service solution or technology alone, we can engage more patients in your program, streamline your workflows, and deliver timely, critical insights to your physicians, so you can care for more people with fewer resources. For more information visit https://www.myrhythmnow.com/.



Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.



