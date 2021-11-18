UpHealth Expands Teleinterpretation Service Martti™ With Yale New Haven Health Partnership

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) and Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) today announced a partnership to provide remote language interpretation services to patients with UpHealth's Martti™ solution. Martti™ is a telehealth solution that includes language access and is also interoperable with EHR, other telehealth, and patient experience platforms to put patients and care teams in touch with certified and qualified medical interpreters trained in more than 250 languages and available 24/7.

(PRNewsfoto/UpHealth, Inc.)

"The UpHealth partnership with Yale New Haven Health brings best-in-class language access via Martti™ telehealth to support its 28,000+ employees in over 3.8 million patient encounters annually. Together, we empower care teams to meet their patients where they are, despite the challenges of the pandemic," said Andy Panos, President of US Telehealth at UpHealth. "We're proud to partner with YNHHS in bridging healthcare disparities and enhancing the lives of those we serve."

At YNHHS, over 1,000 Martti™ devices have been deployed across the health system to enable teleinterpreting and have provided over one million minutes of service to date. All of the devices were deployed during the pandemic and are currently in use in YNHHS' COVID-19 vaccine clinics. These devices are supporting more than 28,000 employees and over 3.8 million patient encounters annually. Of the 250+ languages Martti™ can interpet, the top six languages accessed at YNHHS are for patients speaking Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic and Russian. In the middle of a pandemic, Martti™ helped safely connect patients and care teams instantly, directly to the bedside at the touch of a button—providing care anywhere, any time and in any language.

"The ability for healthcare providers to communicate clearly and effectively with people of all backgrounds and cultures is critical," said Tina Bennett, interim chief experience officer, YNHHS. "Martti's interpretation ability helps ensure that our patients are understood by the clinical team and that they understand what is going on with their and their loved ones' healthcare."

Overall Martti™ tele-interpretation satisfaction among providers sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars. For more information about Martti™, please visit https://uphealthinc.com/martti.

About UpHealth Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

About Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit physician foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and YSM's clinical physician practice, Yale Medicine, which is the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. YNHHS and Yale partner on clinical care, education and research, bringing the latest discoveries, technology and therapies to patients. www.ynhhs.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpHealth, Inc.