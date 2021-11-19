Motown/UMe Release Marvin Gaye 'Save The World: Remix Suite' From Acclaimed Producer SaLaAM ReMi

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's iconic album, What's Going On, Motown/UMe is releasing Save The World: Remix Suite from GRAMMY®-nominated producer SaLaAM ReMi today. Listen to it here.

"Marvin Gaye has been my favorite artist as his 70s LPs are unmatched as singular bodies of work," says ReMi. "It was an honor to be able to look at the What's Going On LP and to be able to create a remix suite to sit next to it. This is a dream come true. LoveLiveMPG."

Known for his work with countless hip hop, pop, and R&B icons, ReMi has been hugely influenced by Marvin Gaye and was honored by the opportunity to reimagine these multi-generation defining tracks. Instead of re-interpreting the sacred title track, he shifted focus onto "Save the Children," and the B-side "Sad Tomorrows," an early version of "Flying High (In the Friendly Sky)," as well as the timeless holiday cut, "I Want to Come Home for Christmas," and an unreleased Marvin Gaye instrumental, "No Need," taken from the "Sad Tomorrows" sessions. He also went a step further and contributed visually to the remix suite, creating a celebratory illustration for the album cover art.

Connecting these tracks with masterfully crafted transitions to mirror the original concept album flow of What's Going On, his interpretation of "Save The Children" magnifies the song's natural rhythm and groove, giving way to his sleek and dynamic remix of "Sad Tomorrows," which in turn leads gracefully into Marvin's impassioned "I Want To Come Home For Christmas," which also recently debuted its first ever music video. Closing the suite, ReMi's re-imagining of the instrumental "No Need" encapsulates Gaye's poignant artistry, honoring his warm tones, swirling soundscapes, and passionate melodies.

Save The World: Remix Suite

Marvin Gaye x SaLaAM ReMi

1. Save the Children (SaLaAM ReMi Remix)

2. Sad Tomorrows (SaLaAM ReMi Remix)

3. I Want To Come Home For Christmas (SaLaAM ReMi Remix)

4. No Need (SaLaAM ReMi Remix)

Additionally, on January 28, 2022, Motown UMe will release the original What's Going On album in a 2LP, 180gm anniversary edition, with the main album mastered from analog for the first time since its original release, and an additional disc including all mono single mixes plus four rare cuts making their vinyl debut. Purchase the What's Going On: 50th Anniversary 2LP Edition here.

