InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Set of Off-Road Tires for ATVs and UTVs (NMJ-604)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fun and safe way to increase tire traction and make distinctive tracks while off-roading," said one of two inventors, from Liberty, Tenn., "so we invented the SPORTSMAN'S TIRE. Our design eliminates the need to leave dull and boring tire tracks in the mud."

The invention provides a unique set of off-road tires for ATVs and UTVs. In doing so, it enhances traction, stability and safety. It also enables the user to leave behind a distinct and humorous set of tracks and it could provide added fun. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of ATVs, UTVs and other off-road four-wheel vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

