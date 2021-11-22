Mon Power Prepares for Winter Weather

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help keep power flowing to customers during the cold winter months, Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is conducting inspections and maintenance to help enhance service reliability in its West Virginia service area.

"By taking these steps now to safeguard our power infrastructure and prepare our utility vehicles, we will be better positioned to respond to the challenges presented by winter weather and continue to deliver safe, reliable electricity when customers are relying on it to stay safe and comfortable," said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia operations.

Mon Power is inspecting substation equipment and winterizing substation control buildings to ensure that essential components of its electrical power system continue to function properly during cold weather.

Substation electricians also inspect critical components through special thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images of electrical equipment that can detect potential problems that aren't visible through regular visual inspections. The infrared technology shows heat on a color scale, with bright colors or "hot spots" indicating areas that could need repairs. These images can identify equipment issues such as loose connections, corrosion and load imbalances, and utility workers are able to proactively make repairs to prevent potential power outages in the future.

Helicopter inspections are being completed along approximately 2,100 miles of transmission lines located in the Mon Power service area. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken cross arms and other hardware problems not visible from the ground. Any potential reliability issues identified during the inspection may then be addressed. Mon Power is also inspecting its utility poles to ensure their stability and integrity heading into the winter months.

Tree trimming throughout the year also helps meet the rigors of winter operations by maintaining proper clearances around electrical systems and helping to protect against tree-related outages caused by heavy, wet snow, high winds and ice. Mon Power tree contractors expect to complete trimming along more than 5,700 miles of power lines in 2021.

Additionally, company bucket trucks and other vehicles are being inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season. Special emphasis is placed on the condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present. In addition, snow removal equipment is being checked to help ensure employees can safely access work sites and company facilities.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties.



