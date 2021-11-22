Tata Communications GlobalRapide powers enterprises with intelligent, automated, cloud- first unified communications

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces the launch of Tata Communications GlobalRapide , an end-to-end managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to enable enterprises deliver digitally advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaboration experiences to employees. With this new service, Tata Communications becomes a one-stop-shop to address all digital-first, cloud-first unified communications requirements of global businesses.

Tata Communications GlobalRapide helps enterprises with identifying the right collaboration platforms, simplified migration, robust enterprise-grade communications management, and end-to-end visibility, monitoring, and reporting of the collaboration solutions. Augmented with SaaS (Software as a Service) platform-based strategy, training, and insights capabilities, the service provides businesses with usage analysis of their collaboration tools, maximising the service adoption. With this addition, Tata Communications suite of cloud-based, secure collaboration solutions now enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of their digital collaboration strategy with better visibility and control of their unified communications infrastructure.

"Effective collaboration strategy is the bedrock of a productive enterprise ecosystem. In a recent survey[1], 45% of global enterprises acknowledged that right collaborative tools and systems are critical to manage the risk of employee burnout as well as support new ways of working," said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications. "As enterprises embark on their digital transformation journeys, Tata Communications GlobalRapide removes the complexity of different platforms to deliver consistent experiences for global users with scalability and ease of management for the organisation. We are encouraged by the initial response from Tata Communications GlobalRapide customers who cite simplified end-to-end integration, control and visibility in a single pane of glass as key benefits they are experiencing in their ecosystems."

The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of enterprises. Thus, the demand for advanced unified communications services has increased with businesses investing in a more robust digital architecture to support hybrid working models. IDC forecasts that UCaaS market will grow at 9.3 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2025[2]. With global connectivity, local expertise, and regulatory compliance, Tata Communications is equipped to deliver cloud-driven, smart, efficient, and secure unified communications experiences for global enterprises.

Know more about Tata Communications GlobalRapide.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. Its Tier-1 IP network, wholly-owned subsea fibre backbone and consortium cables' global network carries ~30% of the world's internet routes. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

