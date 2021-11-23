InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Case for Fishing Lures (DOD-1048)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of cutting myself on my fishing hooks and having them tangle the lines or get caught on my clothing while transporting the poles," said an inventor from Leonard, Mich. "I needed a way to keep the lures contained."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending FISHING LURES STORAGE to provide a safe carrier for fishing lures. As such, it keeps hooks from twisting the lines and injuring the user during transport. At the same time, it prevents the lures from snagging and damaging fabrics. Thus, it saves the time, effort and expense of dealing with tangled lines, skin injuries and damage to fabrics. It is also lightweight, compact and easy to use and carry. Anglers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1048, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

