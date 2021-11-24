INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Standard Lithium Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Standard Lithium Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or "the Company") (NYSE American: SLI) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Standard Lithium is the subject of a research report published by Blue Orca Capital on November 18, 2021. According to the report, the Company's claims of 90% extraction rates of battery-grade lithium from its Arkansas sites are not supported by filings with state regulators. The report also claims that the Company's claims of achieving "proof of concept" with extraction technology are false. The Company's German joint venture partner reportedly says proof of concept has not been achieved and that "extraction is not fully there where we would like it to be." Based on this news, shares of Standard Lithium fell more than 23% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm