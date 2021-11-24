Zerion Unveils the Most Comprehensive Chain-Agnostic DeFi Interface on the Market Enabling Users to Affordably Invest Across Chains from a Single View The addition of Optimism, Arbiter, Polygon and Binnacle Smart Chain offers a cheaper and faster Multivitamin experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion, the leading Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Portfolio Manager, has released a major update that allows users to track and trade more assets across chains at lower prices and with less network congestion. Zerion now includes coverage for Arbitrum and Optimism Layer 2 scaling solutions as well as Polygon and Binance Smart Chain with more chains coming soon.

For each new chain, Zerion offers the most comprehensive digital asset coverage available on the market, allowing users to track and trade virtually any token offered on the network. Unlike other DeFi asset management offerings, with Zerion users can see a complete view of their portfolios, regardless of chain or asset, even the smallest cap tokens.

"Users will be able to view and swap assets across chains with more options and control than ever before," said Evgeny Yurtaev, CEO and co-founder at Zerion. "From a single interface, Zerion users are able to invest across different chains in a few clicks. No painful network switching. No complicated approvals."

To accommodate these new chains, the Portfolio Overview section has been completely redesigned to give users the ability to filter their assets by platform, hide tokens with small balances and see their Ethereum transaction history from the main dashboard.

"We're working towards a future where we can deliver a truly chain-agnostic experience across the DeFi, DAO and NFT landscapes. This release is an important first step for us to achieve that vision," added Yurtaev.

Since raising its latest round of funding in July 2020, the team has been hard at work on the product as part of their goal to make it the primary interface for Web3. Recent highlights include expanding functionality for NFT owners including the ability to send NFTs, add them as Apple Watch faces and set up custom widgets for their mobile phones. The company was recently named one of the 50 most promising startups in 2022 by The Information.

The company has also prioritized recruitment since the fundraise and has added senior profiles from top companies to its Marketing, Integrations, Product and Engineering teams. To date, Zerion measures 220k MAUs, has integrated over 70 protocols and processed over $1B in transactions.

About Zerion

Zerion is an investing app that enables anyone, anywhere in the world, to access a suite of new financial products and services built on the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi). The company has recently expanded its offering to include NFT tracking and sending. By combining simple, user-centered design with a powerful tech stack that aggregates across every major decentralized exchange, Zerion offers users a single point of entry for managing their digital assets with ease. The product is non-custodial, which means users never delegate their funds to the platform. This agile approach mitigates centralization risk and has allowed Zerion to operate globally since inception.

Zerion was founded in 2016 by Evgeny Yurtaev (CEO), Alexey Bashlykov (CTO) and Vadim Koleoshkin (COO) with the mission to empower more people around the world with efficient, permissionless and transparent financial services. The company raised its seed round in 2019 and since then has built an award-winning interface with more than 200K monthly active users from over 150 countries. To learn more, visit https://zerion.io or follow the company on Twitter @zerion_io .

