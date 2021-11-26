Fotografiska Announces Expansion To Berlin, Shanghai, And Miami International Photography Museum Opens New Locations in 2022 and 2023, Becoming the World's Largest Privately Owned Art Museum

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotografiska announced today their upcoming expansion into Berlin, Germany (Q3 2022), Shanghai, China (Q3 2022), and Miami, Florida (Q2 2023), making it the world's largest privately owned art museum by multiple measures; including number of locations, number of exhibitions produced per year, and total size. Existing locations are in Stockholm, Sweden (est. 2010), New York City, U.S. (est. 2019), and Tallinn, Estonia (est. 2019).

CultureWorks Executive Chairman, Yoram Roth, says -

Photography is an extremely communicative medium, which transcends language, nationality, and knowledge of art. A viewer can stand in front of a photograph and derive meaning and emotional connection. It has long been our vision to expand Fotografiska internationally, and we cannot wait to share this incredible experience with culturally curious audiences around the world.

CultureWorks CEO, Josh Wyatt, says -

We are very excited to be working with the most talented teams of architects, designers, and curators on the ground in each of these amazing cities. Every new destination and iconic space will reflect the local culture, spirit, and sentiment of its locale through our programming, exhibitions, bars, and restaurants. We look forward to creating a truly unforgettable experience for our guests and rapidly expanding global membership community.

The three new locations will further build upon Fotografiska's status as a museum experience for the modern world, combining immersive photography exhibition spaces with eclectic cultural events, membership programs, vibrant dining and drink establishments, and smartly curated museum shops. The museum values and pursues new locations in culturally defining cities, neighborhoods with storied pasts, and iconic buildings available for creative, adaptive reuse.

The global expansion plan follows the museum's merger with private work and social space, NeueHouse, and the formation of their parent company, CultureWorks, earlier this year.

Fotografiska Berlin

Neighborhood: Mitte

Project firms: Herzog & de Meuron (Kunsthaus Tacheles exterior rooftop extension and development plan of surrounding Am Tacheles locale); Studio Aisslinger (building interior)

Original construction: 1908

Size: 58,000 ft2 (5,400 m2)

Fotografiska Berlin will open in the building formerly known as Kunsthaus Tacheles, in the Mitte district. The building was saved from demolition by an organization of artists in 1990, who took over and transformed the structure into an experiential, rebellious hub of creative and independent thought and expression. By adopting the Yiddish word "Tacheles," a word which signifies honest, straightforward talk, the building signifies the cultural revolution of Post-Wall Berlin, and became a historic landmark following the most famous "squat" of artists and activists in the city's history.

Fotografiska will inhabit the entire building, which will include three floors of exhibition space, a restaurant, event venue, bistro, bakery, lounge, and a rooftop bar. The interior walls are covered in iconic graffiti by its '90s artist residents, and Fotografiska will preserve and incorporate the artwork into the newly renovated structure.

The opening is currently slated for Fall 2022, and the inaugural exhibition schedule will be announced early next year.

Fotografiska Miami

Neighborhood: Allapattah

Project firm: David Rockwell / Rockwell Group (interior & exterior architect)

Original construction: 1946

Size: 42,000 ft2 (3,900 m2)

Fotografiska Miami will reside in the colorful and culturally diverse neighborhood of Allapattah (a name derived from the Seminole word for alligator), located west of Wynwood.

Rockwell Group will lead the interior and exterior transformation of Fotografiska's new home: a mid-century warehouse which first served as a door manufacturer, then as a marketplace and grocery distribution center. The 42,000 ft2 (3,900 m2) museum will feature unique design elements such as a central outdoor courtyard and rooftop garden, and will be situated near Superblue and the Rubell Museum, contributing to the district's burgeoning reputation as a hub for contemporary art.

"Fotografiska's expansion is a tremendous win for Miami," said Mera Rubell. "The world-class museum experience they have established through their existing locations will join the cultural destination we've created with our Museum and Superblue. Fotografiska is a perfect fit for the vibrant, multicultural nature of the city's residents and visitors, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Fotografiska Miami to the neighborhood."

Fotografiska Shanghai

Neighborhood: On the Suzhou Creek riverfront, in the center of Jing'an District

Project firm: Neri&Hu (interior & exterior architect)

Original construction: 1931

Size: 50,000 ft2 (4,630 m2)

As one of the most vibrant and trendsetting cities in Asia, boosted by the establishment of creative industries across fashion, arts and design, Shanghai will be Fotografiska's first Asian location. The museum will open near the recently rejuvenated and rapidly developing Suzhou Creek area. The centrally-located neighborhood features a newly constructed pedestrian promenade alongside the river, an influx of incoming commercial, residential, and cultural residents, and new museums opening within a 1km radius of the future Fotografiska site.

Fotografiska Shanghai will be located in one of four historical warehouses built in the early 20th century as a connecting point between international settlements and the city of Suzhou. These depots provided Shanghai with staples and fresh products brought in by boat through the dense network of inland river canals.

The classified historical landmark building adopts the period's industrial design, and features two magnificent staircases which will be focal points of the site. The warehouse provides four floors and 50k ft2 (4,637 m2) of space for exhibitions, indoor and outdoor event venues, a concept store, and a restaurant and lounge bar overlooking the river and the famous Sihang Warehouse nearby. The design is led by Neri & Hu - an award-winning inter-disciplinary architectural design practice based in Shanghai and famous for designing many of the city's landmark venues.

Fotografiska Shanghai is set to open Fall of 2022.

About Fotografiska

Fotografiska is a museum experience for the modern world. Founded in Stockholm in 2010, Fotografiska is a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining and surprising new perspectives.

Guided by a mission to inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography, Fotografiska produces dynamic and unparalleled rotating exhibitions, spanning various photographic genres, in inclusive and immersive environments.

With a dedicated international community and locations in Stockholm, New York City, and Tallinn, Fotografiska is the premier global gathering place for photography and culture.

