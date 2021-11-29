Designed for All Types of Business Usage Scenarios, Unique Display Solution Redefines Work in the New Era

Innovative LG One:Quick Solutions Deliver All-In-One Touch Displays And Wireless Collaboration Technology For The Way People Work Today Designed for All Types of Business Usage Scenarios, Unique Display Solution Redefines Work in the New Era

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations continue to redefine work, LG Business Solutions USA announced the LG One:Quick series of conferencing and collaboration solutions, designed to support in-person and remote teamwork.

LG One:Quick Works

The series includes the 55-inch all-in-one LG One:Quick Works video conferencing display (model 55CT5WJ), the versatile 43-inch LG One:Quick Flex touch display (model 43HT3WJ), and the LG One:Quick Share (model SC-00DA) wireless presentation system, which plugs into the USB ports of up to four PCs and allows them to automatically share their screens with compatible LG digital signage solutions.*

"As work teams begin collaborating again—both in-person and remotely—they need technology solutions that are easy to use and manage," said Dan Smith, vice president of business development, LG Business Solutions USA. "The LG One:Quick family integrates everything teams need to combine videoconferencing, screen-sharing, on-screen collaboration, scheduling, and more in one simple-to-deploy solution."

One:Quick Works is an advanced 4K UHD video conferencing display and all-around productivity tool suitable for a variety of workplace environments. One:Quick Flex, with its 4K UHD touchscreen, is designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios across all types of business settings. Both models are based on the Windows platform and are compatible with a large library of video conferencing applications and collaboration tools. Once paired with One:Quick Share, users can easily and quickly connect their laptops wirelessly to compatible LG digital signage products.

One:Quick Works For Maximum Productivity

A welcome addition to any conference space, LG One:Quick Works delivers seamless interactive communication for smooth, productive office meetings. A winner of a Red Dot Design Award 2021, this all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and digital whiteboard. In addition to LG's built-in video conferencing solution, One:Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to effortlessly install popular video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Microsoft® Teams, Webex and Zoom.

The microphone is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise and the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaking. Both the camera and microphone can be easily disabled for maximum privacy and peace of mind.

One:Quick Flex For Ultimate Versatility

The LG One:Quick Flex is large enough to support a premium collaboration experience and portable enough to use in virtually any space. It is designed for a wide variety of business uses such as small group meetings, one-on-one discussions and group presentations. However, it is also an excellent option for hospitals, schools and homes where people may be working, learning or speaking with other parties remotely. With a video camera that captures a wide 88-degree field of view, the display rotates to work in both landscape and portrait modes and features a split-view mode for easier multitasking.

A microphone and camera, intuitive interface, full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality complete the package. One:Quick Flex can be mounted to a movable stand for easy transport between spaces.

Both the LG One:Quick Works and Flex support 802.11ac Wi-Fi, RJ45, and Bluetooth communications and feature multiple HDMI and USB ports, including USB-C.

One:Quick Share For Wireless Screen Sharing

LG One:Quick Share allows users to effortlessly share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models. After the simple connection process, users can share their PC screen by simply pressing the button on the One:Quick Share USB dongle. And with One:Quick Share, setting adjustments of connected LG signage products such as volume, picture mode and screen brightness can be performed without a remote control.

This latest collection of advanced display solutions is designed to deliver an intuitive experience that enhances productivity and collaboration to take office communications to a whole new level of ease and convenience.

"LG's new line of One:Quick products demonstrate our commitment to creating innovative products that bring people together," Smith concluded. "As organizations explore new ways of collaborating, the technology that brings us together needs to be as intuitive as possible."

For more information on LG One:Quick, click here. For high-res images, click here.

*One:Quick Share is compatible with select LG digital signage products.

