Mainstream Renewable Power Raises EUR 90 million to Accelerate New Market Entries and Build-Out of Gigawatt-Scale Renewable Assets

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Renewable Power has raised EUR 90 million in additional equity funding to accelerate new market entries and the build-out of gigawatt-scale wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region.

The capital increase raised EUR 90 million from Mainstream's current shareholder base, including Aker Horizons, which maintained its 75 percent stake in the company. Demand from Mainstream's Irish investor base was strong, resulting in an oversubscribed transaction.

"Today's announcement of an additional EUR 90 million of funding means that Mainstream can accelerate its role in tackling climate change across the globe," said Mary Quaney, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstream. "This funding will help us deliver on the major project milestones we've announced in recent months, across South Africa, Vietnam and Chile, and strengthen our global growth trajectory as we continue to expand our presence in existing markets as well as enter new markets in the months."

The funding round will help accelerate the company's growth, extend its footprint and support its ambitions of becoming a global Renewable Energy Major. Mainstream has secured several strategic wins in recent months, including winning preferred bidder status of projects with a combined capacity of 1.27 GW in South Africa, launching the 1 GW Nazca Renovables platform in Chile and securing an investment decision from the Provincial Government of Soc Trang relating to the 1.4 GW Phu Cuong Soc Trang offshore wind project in Vietnam. Mainstream is also currently in the process of constructing the 1.37 GW Andes Renovables platform in Chile, on track to complete construction in 2021-23.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

Emmet Curley, Head of Communications & Positioning, Tel P: +353 86 2411 690, emmet.curley@mainstreamrp.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Aker Horizons