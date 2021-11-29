Powering the Next Phase of Networking

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disruption of the last two years has spawned some clear trends that are already having profound effects.

One is the rapid growth of remote working. A perusal of tech industry job vacancies, where a substantial number now offer remote working as part of the package, shows this is a trend set to continue.

Another trend is AIoT devices, where machine learning algorithms are allowing IoT devices to use gathered data to independently analyse, learn, develop insights and make decisions. There are around 30 billion IoT connected devices, set to increase to 75 billion by 2025. The role they play in society will only escalate when combined with artificial intelligence.

To properly support the types and level of network traffic that a growing user base generates network upgrades must be properly designed. Design means secure on-boarding of new equipment without the degradation in quality of service that an ad-hoc approach to expansion can induce. This includes stable, clean power.

The network power supply must be a team player if network equipment is going to deliver. Peace of mind comes from knowing your network power supply partner has a long track record and a hard-earned reputation to protect.

Asian Power Devices Inc. (APD) have been making industry leading power supplies for more than twenty years and have long-standing partnerships with major global network equipment suppliers to help deliver dependable network performance, safety and environment-friendly efficiency; all confirmed by internationally recognised certifications.

High availability can be delivered through current-share and power ORing, so high-power systems like blade servers can share multiple power supplies for flexibility and redundancy in N+1 configurations. Stable, low-ripple power delivery is ensured, even to loads with large instantaneous current requirements, though peak current capacities up to 300% of maximum.

To guard from over voltage and over current events, APD build in multiple protections including surge protection that complies with ITU-T K.21 standards. This can be augmented to [DM] 6kV /6kV [CM] specs as per IEC-61000-4-5; Level-5, for areas with electrically noisy public grid systems or that experience more extreme weather conditions with a higher probability of lightning strikes. Static discharge is also brushed off with level 4 IEC (61000-4-2) ESD protection to 8kV contact/15kV air gap.

APD's power supply products have optimized heat dissipation and anti-electromagnetic interference structures, backed by thermal protection against over-temperature conditions. They easily meet North American DOE Level VI and EU CoC Tier 2 energy efficiency standards, guaranteeing lower running costs and environmentally friendly operations.

APD Networking Power Supply

What sets APD apart in the industry? That's probably best answered by Rax Chuang, General Manager of APD's Power System Business department: "R&D is the proudest asset of APD; it is also the core value of APD. More than 10% of the company's turnover is appropriated to the R&D fund each year, with an R&D team of over 500 members that leads the industry."

APD has the industry's highest-level safety laboratory where a broad scope of testing is carried out to stay ahead of regulations and assist customers in obtaining swift product certifications, significantly reducing their time to market. For example, APD's years of experience debugging FCC Part 68 certification problems translates into rapid solutions for networking customers to gain that FCC Part 68 pass plus ISN tests for things like interference on telecommunication ports.

For more information on how APD can help you exploit growing network trends faster, visit https://www.apd.com.tw/en/

