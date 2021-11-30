IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations recently announced significant enhancements to the Mazda CX-5. These thoughtful updates elevate the vehicle's elegant design and further refine the engaging driving experience, which all help improve upon the crossover SUV's appeal. In addition, all 2022 CX-5 models will have standard i-Activ all-wheel drive in the U.S. when they arrive in dealerships nationwide this winter.

2022 Mazda CX-5: Pricing and Packaging

The CX-5 is an important vehicle for Mazda and has earned high praise by many, which help it be the brand's best-selling vehicle in the US. By providing thoughtful updates to the CX-5, Mazda is focused on continuing to deepen the bond with its owners who have strong values in design, driving dynamics and safety. In receiving enhancements based on Mazda's latest generation Kodo design ethos, the CX-5 is ensuring it will continue to attract customers alongside new Mazda vehicles for years to come. Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front adopts a new bumper and new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture. The rear features new bumper and tailgate designs that are complemented by larger dual tailpipes. The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights that create a sleek, eye-catching expression.

Complementing the elegant design, the driving dynamics and ride quality of the 2022 CX-5 have evolved with updates to the seats, body, and suspension that were introduced in Mazda's recent vehicles. The seats are redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicle's occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The driver will appreciate smooth acceleration with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission. Updates to the suspension include improvements to the dampening control structure and increased frame rigidity, which will help suppress unpleasant vibrations, reduce road noise that help provide a quieter cabin and higher quality of ride comfort. Overall, these enhancements will help the driver feel more connected to the enjoyable driving experience.

The CX-5 nomenclature will receive a simple, but thoughtful change throughout its model lineup as the crossover SUV continues to evolve alongside Mazda's recently introduced vehicles.

CX-5 2.5 S

The CX-5 2.5 S features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with cylinder deactivation. This efficient powertrain can deliver up to 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. All CX-5 models will continue to be equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and will now have the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs.

CX-5 is complete with many i-Activsense safety features as standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, Advanced Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

In addition to the exterior design updates for the 2022 model year, CX-5 will showcase a new design gray metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Other features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The CX-5 has been well-appointed at the standard level to help ensure the driver and its occupants have a driving experience that exceeds their expectations. Every CX-5 models include complimentary Mazda Connected Services for three years, providing the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first. The 10.25" full-color center display features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless entry system, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual front USB inputs, four-speaker sound system, black cloth seats with six-way manual adjustable driver's seat and four-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, climate control, power door locks, and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down.

CX-5 2.5 S SELECT

Moving up to the CX-5 2.5 S Select package adds more conveniences for the owner such as auto-leveling headlights, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, black or silk beige leatherette seats, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The front seats are upgraded with three-level heating, while the driver's seat has six-way power adjustability, and the passenger has six-way manual adjustability. All occupants will enjoy the six-speaker sound system with rear passengers benefiting from rear air conditioning vents, rear seat center armrest, and two additional USB ports easily accessible.

CX-5 2.5 S PREFERRED

The new CX-5 2.5 S Preferred package will add a power moonroof and power rear liftgate from the previous model. Inside are black or silk beige leather seats with both driver and passenger receiving power adjustability in eight-way and six-way, respectively. The driver's seat also includes two-position memory. Auto-dimming rearview mirrors with Homelink is also added to this package.

CX-5 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

Following a successful debut in the previous model year, Mazda will continue to offer Carbon Edition for the 2022 CX-5. The CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition is the only way for owners to receive the Polymetal Gray exterior paint color with an option between black or red leather interior. Carbon Edition will also feature black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching gloss black side mirrors and front signature wing. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter has red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

CX-5 2.5 S PREMIUM

For the CX-5 2.5 S Premium package, Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) is introduced, which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch of a switch. CX-5 will feature Normal, Off-Road, and Sport Modes.

Building off the CX-5 2.5 S Preferred package, this model adds a Bose 10-speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, paddle shifters, and a seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display. LED daytime running lights and combination taillights are added to this model along with brilliant silver finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and dual heated door mirrors.

CX-5 2.5 S PREMIUM PLUS

The new CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus package adds full-color windshield-projected Active Driving Display with available Traffic Sign Recognition with the optional Mazda Navigation System accessory installed, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, three-level heated rear seats, windshield wiper de-icer, and automatic power-folding door mirrors.

CX-5 2.5 TURBO

In addition to design updates for the 2022 CX-5 Turbo models, the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine will receive performance improvements. With premium, 93 octane fuel, the turbocharged engine can now deliver 256 horsepower, which is an increase of six horsepower from the previous model year, and 320 lb-ft of torque. On regular, 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The new CX-5 2.5 Turbo model offers contemporary styling, appealing to performance-minded enthusiasts. The exterior features sleek finishes throughout to support an athletic look with a gloss black front grille, signature wing, door mirrors, lower bumper, wheel arches, and rocker molding. Completing the theme are black metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a turbo badge on the rear liftgate. The interior features black or parchment leather seats that are complemented with red accents and stitching on the instrument panel, door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shifter. All CX-5 turbo models include a wireless phone charger.

CX-5 2.5 TURBO SIGNATURE

Elevating to the CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature model, thoughtful design changes were made to help make the CX-5 feel more elegant. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified color scheme as the rest of the body and will be contrasted by bright silver finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching front grille and signature wing. A signature badge is also on the rear liftgate to help further differentiate the highest model.

The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Caturra Brown Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain. The bright silver finish is also found throughout, which is highlighted by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. The black headliner and unique steering wheel are among other sophisticated styling found in the cabin of the CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature. The Mazda Navigation System is installed in this model, allowing the Active Driving Display to include Traffic Sign Recognition. Owners can also benefit from the three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, fuel prices, and nearby parking, which are all very useful features to use in the city.

Finally, this model is full equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which add the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Traffic Jam Assist, and Driver Attention Alert. All conveniences that helps enhance driving around town.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-5 2.5 S $25,900 CX-5 2.5 S Select $27,900 CX-5 2.5 S Preferred $29,160 CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition $30,280 CX-5 2.5 S Premium $32,310 CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus $33,950 CX-5 2.5 Turbo $36,400 CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature $38,650

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

1 MSRP does not include $1,225 for destination and handling ($1,270 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi powered by AT&T is available during 3-month/2GB trial period (whichever comes first); monthly subscription.

