Amwins Global Risks announces new Director of Casualty

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks, the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London, announced today the appointment of Tom Graham as director of their casualty division.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom to Amwins. His industry experience and business acumen will help significantly grow our capability in this class," said Roddy Graham, divisional managing director of Amwins Global Risks. "As the London market continues to evolve, we will be at the forefront building this type of business with Tom leading our concerted efforts to obtain exclusive capacity for our clients."

In his new role, Graham will focus on casualty business emanating from the U.S., Canada and Australia, developing and running his team within Amwins Global Risks' Professional & Financial Risks division. With more than 500 employees across 150 countries, Amwins Global Risks serves clients and markets in North America, the U.K. and across the globe while maintaining position as a top 10 contributor to Lloyd's.

Graham joins Amwins Global Risks from Apollo Syndicate Management where he most recently held the position of U.S. casualty underwriter. Graham started his insurance career on the Aon Graduate Programme, eventually moving to Aon's casualty division as a wholesale U.S. casualty broker and then as a senior broker working on Healthcare Liability business.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

