KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcast

Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced the webcast for this upcoming virtual investor conference:

  • Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 – 45th Nasdaq Investor Conference at 8 a.m. PT.

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/ and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

