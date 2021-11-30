Lectric eBikes to Donate $100 in Toys to Local Arizona Families for Every eBike Sold

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, has launched a new campaign this Giving Tuesday: for every ebike sold, the brand will donate $100 in toys to local Arizona charities. Toys will be purchased and wrapped by employees at the company's Phoenix headquarters, then distributed from Lectric local warehouses to Arizonans for Children and Child Crisis AZ in December. Operations related to the give-back program have been set up so that the entire work force can be involved.

"We're incredibly fortunate to be in a position of unprecedented growth after just a couple of years, doing what we love and working with the absolute best customers," said Levi Conlow, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Lectric eBikes. "One of the principles we've learned as our company has expanded is the power of generosity. Our customers stood by us through early ebike prototypes, a pandemic, and now a global supply chain crisis. We intend to make good on our promise to show that same spirit by giving back to our local communities."

Lectric eBikes reached an industry-shattering milestone in November, achieving sales of more than 100,000 ebikes in just over two years. The company also moved to a new Phoenix headquarters earlier this summer and doubled its warehouse capacity, adding new jobs along the way. To further perpetuate a culture of gratitude and giving, Lectric eBikes has additionally pledged $2,000 to the charity of each employee's choice this holiday season.

"What matters to our employees, matters to us," said Conlow. "Our employees are a driving force in not only the financial success of the company, but also its pay-it-forward mentality. It's been humbling to see them fully embrace that optimism, ensuring we can make the holidays a little brighter for someone else."

ABOUT LECTRIC eBIKES

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation. Its flagship XP 2.0 is exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite ebike, offered at an affordable price.

The commitment to ultimate accessibility originated in 2019 as the only brand in its category to be uniquely founded on trust. It started with a dad, a son and the dream of an electric bike: Brent Conlow simply wanted a sweet ride at an honest price for both himself and his wife. He invested retirement funds in his enterprising son, Levi, to develop the concept. Levi, in turn, entrusted his childhood friend, Robby Deziel, to engineer the prototype. At just 23 years old, the pair leaned into the accumulated wisdom and experience of a multigenerational population, tailoring an ebike to their core customers' specifications. The brand's focus on approachability ultimately changed lives, enabling riders of all ages to go further and faster while empowering those with limited mobility to roam and to explore in a whole new way. It was the ride of a lifetime for everyone involved: Lecrtric achieved sales of $1 million in just three weeks, driven largely by word-of-mouth advertising. Today, the XP 2.0 and its counterpart, the XP Step-Thru 2.0, represent the most popular single models in the country, featuring unparalleled performance and speed—combined with signature accessibility, adjustability, foldability, sustainability and (of course) industry-shattering affordability. Lectric eBikes has sold nearly 100,000 electric bikes in just under two years. Their brand pillars of honest pricing, design integrity and real customer service have served as the catalyst for true adventure and, importantly, created an authentic community of biking enthusiasts.

(PRNewsfoto/Lectric eBikes)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lectric eBikes