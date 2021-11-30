Mortgages for America launches its Homes for Heroes Program!

COLUMBUS, Ohio and RICE LAKE, Wis. and SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgages for America, a division of SaveUnited.org dedicated to offering programs that help Americans, has officially launched its Homes for Heroes Program. The program is designed to save everyday American heroes anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 on home purchases.

Members of the U.S. military, firefighters, emergency medical services members, members of law enforcement, healthcare workers, and teachers are all eligible recipients who can benefit from the program. Mortgages for America provides these individuals with key opportunities for discounts, as well as waived origination, underwriting, processing, credit report, and appraisals fees (reimbursed at closing).

Within Homes for Heroes, individuals may receive assistance with purchasing, refinancing, and loan eligibility with Veteran's Affairs (VA), the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), as well as conventional, jumbo, self-employed, USDA, and manufactured home loans. The program can also provide support with home construction and remodeling.

"To put it simply, Mortgages for America can finance anything for our heroes," said Ken Burrows. "That is why we are thrilled to be offering such a program. These individuals are living and breathing pillars of our communities. They have dedicated portions of their lives to giving back to those around them. Through Homes for Heroes, we look to support them in their mission of buying or selling a home."

Most heroes save at least $5,000 to $10,000 when they buy or sell a home through the program. Totaled savings from real estate agents, loan officers, title companies, home inspectors, and other everyday deals are way beyond what participants would get from other national programs. With over 4,200 qualified, experienced, and hand-selected real estate and mortgage specialists in all 50 states, American heroes can have peace of mind knowing that they have a strong team ready to serve them as they look to make investment decisions related to buying or selling a property.

For more information about Mortgages for America and Homes for Heroes, please visit http://www.mortgages4heroes.org/.

About Mortgages for America

Mortgages for America is a division of SaveUnited.org. SaveUnited.org is a Non-Profit Organization that focuses on Educating and matching Investors for Small Businesses within the United States of America. SaveUnited.org was designed to do exactly as the name says - Save the United States. The American Economy has been suffering for almost a decade. It's time we act now, hence the reason SaveUnited.org was born. SaveUnited.org's philosophy is that the future of the American Economy is Small Business. Small Business is what will create jobs, more tax dollars, more spending and stability to the current and future economy. Mortgages for America is dedicated to offering Programs that help America. Our Homes for Heroes program offers major discounts to most of our Heroes in America. Check out our Program www.Mortgages4Heroes.org.

