RSA Conference Announces Initial 2022 Keynote Speakers Experts from leading security and tech companies, as well as renowned guest speakers, gather to reconnect and address top security topics and issues for 2022 and beyond

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced its initial line-up of keynote speakers for its upcoming Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco Feb. 7-10, 2022. Speakers include highly decorated Paralympian swimmer Jessica Long, Executive Chairman, Team Rubicon and Chief Executive, Groundswell Jake Wood, Office of the National Cyber Director for the Executive Office of the President of the United States John Inglis, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts and innovators.

RSA Conference 2022 will deliver an educational in-person experience where attendees will learn new skills and establish professional connections critical to helping them secure their businesses. As in previous years, the conference will support two keynote stages, with the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and the South Stage presenting highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 through Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

"The RSA Conference 2022 keynote lineup includes visionaries who continue to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry, setting the foundation for this year's theme – Transform," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "The cornerstone of RSA Conference is providing expert insights from across our industry and the keynote program is an integral component to delivering on this. You'll hear a great mix of security trends, technical content, unique perspectives and inspiring real-life stories the week of Conference. We cannot wait to reconvene in-person and focus on transforming in 2022."

To accommodate those who would like to view and engage with content online, RSA Conference is also offering a Digital Pass, which will give individuals access to West Stage Keynote live-streaming plus session content from the traditional tracks within 24 hours of a session running live at RSAC 2022. Some keynote sessions will also be available on demand.

Initial West stage keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2022 include:

Rohit Ghai , Chief Executive Officer, RSA

Tom Gillis , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networking and Security Business Group, VMware

Vasu Jakkal , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, Compliance and Identity

Jessica Long , Paralympic Champion

James Lyne , Chief Technology Officer, SANS Institute

Heather Mahalik , DFIR Curriculum Lead and Director of Digital Intelligence, SANS Institute and Cellebrite

Katie Nickels , Certified Instructor and Director of Intelligence, SANS Institute and Red Canary

Mary O'Brien , General Manager, IBM Security

Bryan Palma , Chief Executive Officer, McAfee Enterprise / FireEye

Manny Rivelo , Chief Executive Officer, Forcepoint

Shailaja Shankar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Security Business Group

Ed Skoudis , President, SANS Technology Institute

Johannes Ullrich , Dean of Research, SANS Technology Institute

Jake Wood , Executive Chairman, Team Rubicon and Chief Executive, Groundswell

Nir Zuk , Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Initial South stage keynote speakers at RSA Conference 2022 include:

Dmitri Alperovitch , Chairman, Silverado Policy Accelerator

Michael Cunningham , Chief Information Security Officer, Graphic Packaging International

Michael Daniel , President and Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Threat Alliance

Jen Easterly , Director, CISA

Tal Goldstein , Head of Strategy, World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity

Amy Hogan-Burney , Associate Counsel and General Manager, Digital Crimes Unit, Microsoft

John 'Chris' Inglis, Office of the National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President

Robert Joyce , Cybersecurity Director, NSA

Sandra Joyce , Executive Vice President, Global Intelligence and Advanced Practices, Mandiant

Andy Kirkland , Chief Information Security Officer, Starbucks Coffee Company

George Kurtz , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CrowdStrike

Bob Lord , Former Chief Security Officer, DNC

Derek Manky, Chief of Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances, Fortinet

Bruce Schneier , Security Technologist, Researcher, and Lecturer, Harvard Kennedy School

Michael Sentonas, Chief Technology Officer, CrowdStrike

Bobbie Stempfley , Business Unit Security Officer, Dell Technologies

Hugh Thompson , Program Committee Chair, RSA Conference

New speakers and specific session content details will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks. For more information about the initial keynote lineup for RSA Conference 2022, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/keynote-speakers

Health and Safety

The health and safety of attendees is RSA Conference 2022's top priority. In accordance with the guidelines provided by the Moscone Center and the City of San Francisco, all attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Moscone Center, and masks are always required while inside the building. Please view the Health & Safety Hub on our website for regular updates.

