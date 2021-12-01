Celebration of Lights
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Sound Insurance Services

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Caulfield, Victoria-based Sound Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
Founded in 2011 by Simon Feldman and Morris Alessi, Sound Insurance is a retail property/casualty broker serving small and mid-market corporate clients in the Melbourne Central Business District and Victoria from its primary office in Caulfield and a smaller office in the Docklands. Feldman, Alessi, Daniel Winkel, Mark O'Sullivan and their associates will continue to operate from their Caulfield location under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia.

"Sound Insurance is a well-regarded broker with a strong growth record that will enhance our capabilities in Melbourne, particularly in the small corporate and mid-market segment," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Simon, Morris, Daniel, Mark and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella                  

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP - Investor Relations                   

VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com   

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-sound-insurance-services-301435558.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.