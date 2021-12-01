CODE (RED) Lights Up Giving Tuesday & World AIDS Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday and World AIDS Day, (RED) , the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, is marking its 15th anniversary year by offering a number of exciting ways to support the fight against AIDS and COVID-19. (RED) partners and supporters across gaming, retail, financial services and more will join forces as part of CODE (RED) . We cannot fight AIDS without fighting COVID, and the CODE (RED) campaign will raise money to support stronger global health systems and equitable access to COVID relief through the Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism and the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Doubling the impact, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will generously match every dollar donated to the Global Fund, up to $2 million USD.

CODE (RED) (PRNewsfoto/(RED))

"Bobby Shriver and I started (RED) 15 years ago to make it easy for people and businesses to join the fight against a global health emergency that was hemorrhaging life around the world - the AIDS pandemic. The very same scenario that was depriving the poorest people from getting lifesaving ARVs is now on repeat when it comes to the stockpiling of COVID vaccines by the wealthiest nations. And you don't have to look any further than front page news to know that global shut downs, hospitalizations, and deaths will be on repeat too, unless we take urgent action," said Bono, (RED)'s co-Founder. "This World AIDS Day, (RED) is fighting two pandemics at once and making it easy for everyone to get involved by giving, gaming or gifting. Because until all of us are safe everywhere, no one is safe anywhere."

"As long as COVID continues to wreak havoc on the world's poorest and most vulnerable, we cannot end the fight against other pandemics like AIDS. Right now, less than 6 percent of people in low-income countries have received a single shot," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "This holiday season, we're giving people a variety of ways to save lives with (RED) by getting testing, treatment and vaccines to those who need it most."

This Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, (RED) is offering a number of ways to join the fight against pandemics, including:

APPLE & (RED) CELEBRATE 15 YEARS OF SAVING LIVES

Apple and (RED) are celebrating 15 years of fighting AIDS together. Through its partnership with (RED), Apple has generated nearly $270 million, funding life-saving programs and strengthening critical health systems. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2022, half of those proceeds will go to the Global Fund's COVID Response Mechanism to mitigate the impact of COVID on the fight to end AIDS.

Now through December 6th, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com , in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.*

You can also help spread the word by sharing any of the six downloadable Apple Watch faces in red to match your favorite (PRODUCT)RED watch band, available for free at apple.com/product-red .

*Donations are limited to a maximum of $1 million. The donation goes to the Global Fund to support the fight against AIDS and COVID-19.

TUNE IN TO THE (RED) CREATOR CUP

Tomorrow, December 1st, many of the world's most exciting creators including Nihachu, Krinios, TheKrew, Loony, Legundo, WillNE, Miaxmon, as well as Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen, professional Fortnite player for Astralis, Legendary CS:GO player, Dev1ce and Rainbow Six World Champions, Yuuk and Mity from Ninjas in Pyjamas, among others, will team-up for The (RED) Creator Cup, playing, streaming and fundraising on Twitch and YouTube . Starting at 2:00pm ET, the tournament is a collaboration between (RED), Dexerto and Unsigned, and is generously supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada). In addition, leading global food delivery service, Just Eat Takeaway , is teaming-up with (RED) to deliver a range of interactions throughout the stream; including special 'Just Eat Extra Slice' moments that will be showcasing all the latest, unmissable action during the tournament!

Creators will work in teams to play a special (RED) Minecraft world, and give fans opportunities to trigger real-time in-game events simply by donating. For a $5 donation to fight COVID, fans can spawn a particle heart, while $10 gets an in-game food delivery. A $20 donation spawns a firework, and $50 gets the players a Lucky Block loot drop, while a tamed Pet Wolf will be introduced for a $100 donation. A Creeper from the sky will be spawned on each player in the team for a donation of $250! (RED) will also help generate heat around donations through special (RED) product rewards that will be offered during the tournament. Participating partners include Therabody, LARQ, eos, and TRUFF.

Following The (RED) Creator Cup, gaming fans will be able to access (RED)'s brand new Tiltify fundraising tools to host their own fundraising streams, empowering gamers everywhere to stream and fight COVID with (RED) wherever they are. In addition, brand new custom (RED) cosmetics, created by Spark Universe, will be available to purchase, with all revenue going to fight COVID.

Watch the (RED) Creator Cup, hosted by Soe Gschwind, Jon Kefaloukos and Erin Ashley Simon, live on Twitch and on YouTube at 2:00pm ET.

JOIN BANK OF AMERICA AND (RED) IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PANDEMICS

Last month, Bank of America announced it will support CODE (RED) with a $3 Million (USD) commitment to the Global Fund, as part of their broader $35 Million pledge through 2025, and continue driving broad support of the Global Fund with messaging across its platforms, including their vast ATM and Financial Center network. For every dollar donated to (RED) through December 31st, Bank of America will TRIPLE your contribution. Visit red.org/donate-bankofamerica to donate.

SHOP (RED) SAVE LIVES

For the fifth consecutive year, (RED) and Amazon are teaming up to provide customers a single destination to shop lots of products that give back, from tech, health and wellness, to kitchen, home, and more at amazon.com/RED . With additional promotional support enabled by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), every purchase on amazon.com/RED supports the fight against global health emergencies of AIDS and COVID, and funds life-saving programs in communities most in need.

To make holiday shopping more fun, (RED) is launching a virtual holiday market on Snapchat. Using Snapchat's AR technology, users can interact with dozens of (RED) gift ideas. The lens is generously supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) and will be available on World AIDS Day (December 1st). Snap, shop, and save lives using this link .

Primark has partnered with (RED) for a second time to release a new range of tonal leisure and loungewear. The collection of stylish tracksuits, t-shirts and accessories for women, men and kids are perfect for the cozy season. 10% of the purchase price of every (PRIMARK)RED item goes directly to the Global Fund to fight pandemics with (RED). Now available exclusively at select Primark retail stores.

Salesforce joined forces with (RED) in 2016 with a shared commitment to global health and equity, committing $10 million to the Global Fund. Available now, Salesforce has developed a limited edition line of merchandise, including an Astro plush, t-shirts and a yoga mat and tote bag designed by illustrator Sophia Yeshi. 100% of the sale of these products goes to the Global Fund to fight global health emergencies like AIDS and COVID with (RED). Shop now at the Salesforce Store .

Building on the Piaggio Group and (RED)'s long-standing partnership, Vespa is announcing the all-new (VESPA ELETTRICA)RED launching next year, which will don a full red 'outfit' to send a strong message of awareness, responsibility and unity around the importance of fighting pandemics. Every purchase of the (VESPA ELETTRICA)RED will trigger a $100 donation to the Global Fund to support the fight against pandemics with (RED).

ABOUT (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stellantis, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, Vahdam India and Vespa. (RED) supporters include



To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

CONTACT: Sean Simons, sean.simons@red.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE (RED)