The First Responders Children's Foundation "Toy Express" Is Working Around Supply Chain Issues To Deliver 250,000 Free Toys To Children Across The United States - Especially Those That Have Lost A First Responder Parent In The Line Of Duty THE FOUNDATION AND ITS VALUED PARTNERS SB PROJECTS, CSX, MATTEL, GOOD360, TOYS FOR TOTS AND SERVPRO ARE ALL WORKING TOGETHER WITH TOTAL QUALITY LOGISTICS TO OVERCOME DELAYS AND DELIVER TOYS THAT INSPIRE HOLIDAY CHEER

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation, the national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to the families of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty, today announced the kickoff of its annual Toy Express program, which provides first responder families and children in first responder communities nationwide, with toys that bring holiday cheer. The program provides a personal way to show gratitude to uniformed heroes and their families - and it has a profound impact on the communities in which they serve. Due to a rise in line of duty deaths (or LODD's) in 2021, FRCF has expanded its focus on families of first responders who have died in the line of duty and communities that have faced significant hardship. Despite being launched amidst a flurry of supply chain issues, this year's Toy Express is moving full steam ahead as the Foundation and its valued partners SB Projects, CSX, SERVPRO, Mattel, Hess Toy Trucks, Good360, and Toys for Tots work with Total Quality Logistics (the largest privately held freight brokerage firm in the nation) to ensure 250,000 free toys get delivered to children across the United States during a most challenging holiday delivery season. https://1strcf.org/toy-express/

Fire Department Distribution

First Responders Children's Foundation Launches Toy Distributions in 100 Cities Across America

Last year, Toy Express impacted 346 cities across America. In total, it reached 102 police departments, fire departments and hospitals. This year its reach will double. In 2020, 378 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. In 2021, the number has already reached 424. Fire departments have also seen an increase in LODD's. There were 96 in all of 2020, but in 2021, that number has already reached 119.

"First Responders and their families have endured significant hardships this year, and the social and emotional impact it's had on them is immeasurable," said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Keeping that top of mind has strengthened our commitment to delivering toys and joy this Christmas. Any individual or business can join us in that commitment by texting TOY to 24365."

"At CSX, it is incredibly important for our own police force to forge strong connections with first responders in the communities they serve," said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. "Through our partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation and the Toy Express program, these CSX Special Agents take great joy in connecting local agencies with toys for children of first responders in their own service territories, just in time for the holidays. It is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the season and give back to those families that sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

The need this year is significant. Any business or individual can hop on the virtual Toy Express and buy a toy for families that have lost a first responder this year - https://give.1strcf.org/campaign/toy-express/c302851 - donations can also be made by texting TOY to 24365.

First Responders Children's Foundation established Toy Express with generous toy donations of toys from Mattel and American Girl such as 18" American Girl dolls and Mattel Hot Wheels® and Matchbox® cars and. Additional sponsors include SB Projects, CSX, SERVPRO, Wilbert Funeral Services, Hess Toy Trucks, I Run 4 Movement, Melissa & Doug, LLC, Toys for Tots, Good360, SoundOff Signal, JP Morgan Chase, The Toy Foundation, Jazwares, and Creata. In addition, generous individuals across the nation are helping bring holiday cheer to first responder families by making donations of toys and money. Transportation of toys and masks across the country is coordinated and provided by Total Quality Logistics (TQL) and their Moves That Matter program.

In a list that looks much like what Santa's would, First Responders Children's Foundation has announced toy distributions in the following cities across America this holiday season:

December 4 – Rossville, IL – Rossville Police Department, "Christmas Parade"

December 4 – Gloucester, MA – Gloucester Police Department, Community Impact Unit/Kops 'n Kids' "Shop with a Cop"

December 4 – Blue Island, IL – Blue Island Police Department, "Blue Island Light Parade"

December 4 – Waverly, TN – Waverly Police Department, "Wheaties' Kids," in collaboration with SERVPRO

December 4 – Darlington, SC – Darlington County Sheriff's Office, "Darlington First Responders Toy Giveaway"

December 6 – Avon, IN – Avon Police Department, "Toys for Toddlers"

December 6 – Lawrence, NY – Hatzalah / Far Rockaway – Nassau County , "Hatzalah Chanukah Party"

December 8 – Brownsville, TX – Valley Regional Medical Center, "Employee Holiday Luncheon"

December 9 – North Port, FL – Lamarque Elementary, "Lamarque Cares Holiday Event"

December TBA – Dade City, FL – Dade City Police Department, "Blue Christmas/Shop with a Cop"

December 10 – Weber City, VA – Weber City Police Department, "Weber City Toy Giveaway"

December 10 – Florence, SC – Florence Police Department, " George Mack "

December 10 – South Bend, IN – Indiana State Police

December 10 – Manville, NJ – Manville Police Department, "Manville PBA 236 Toy Drive"

December 10 – Hartsville, SC – CSX Police

December 11 – Beecher, IL – Beecher Police Department, "Holiday with Heroes"

December 11 – Pittsfield, MA – Pittsfield Police Department

December 11 – Longmeadow, MA – Longmeadow Police Department, "Toys for Tots"

December 11 – Twin Lake, MI – Muskegon County Sheriff's Office

December 11 – Dade City, FL – Dade City Police Department, "Blue Christmas / Shop with a Cop"

December 11 – Latham, NY – New York State Police, Troop G, "1stRCF Toy Express"

December 11 – Delmar, NY – Bethlehem Police Department, "Community Holiday Celebration"

December 11 – Society Hill, SC – Society Hill Police Department

December 11 – Delmar, NY – Bethlehem Police Department, "Community Holiday Celebration"

December 11 – Benton Harbor, MI – Berrien County Sheriff's Office, "Give-Back to the Community & Children"

December 11 – Berlin, NJ – Berlin EMS, "Toy Drive"

December 11 – Hackensack, NJ – Hackensack PBA Local 9

December 12 – Spring, TX – SERVPRO of The Woodlands / Conroe , "Tykes Need Bikes and Toy Drive"

December 12 – Clintwood, VA – Clintwood Police Department, "First Responder Toy Giveaway"

December 13 – Millersville, PA – Lancaster EMS, "First Responder Families First!"

December 13 – Momence, IL – Momence Police Department

December 14 – Irmo, SC – Irmo Police Department

December 14 – White Sulpher Springs, WV – The Greenbrier's "Dream Tree for Kids"

December 14 – Merrillville, IN – Merrillville Police Department, "Toy Drive"

December 14 – Fayetteville, NC – Fayetteville Police Foundation, "Operation Yuletide"

December 14 – Lansing, MI – Lansing Police Department Community Service Unit, "LPD/LFD Community Toy Drive"

December 15 – Vidalia, LA – Vidalia Police Department, "Shop with a Cop"

December 15 – Fultonville, NY – Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

December 15 – Decatur, MI – Village of Decatur Police Department, "Christmas Toy Giveaway"

December 15 – Paramus, NJ – Paramus Police Department, "Toy Drive"

December 15 – San Antonio, TX – Franklin Insurance Group, " San Antonio Police Blue Santa"

December 15 – Hudson, NY – Columbia County Sheriff's Office, "Sheriff's Office Toy Drive"

December 16 – Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Police Department, "WPD Toy Distribution Event"

December 16 – North Tonawanda , NE – North Tonawanda Police Department, "Boxes of Hope"

December 16 – Mullins, SC – Mullins Police Department

December 16 – Florence, SC – South Carolina State Transport Police, Community Outreach

December 17 – Warwick, RI – Warwick Police Department, "Fill the Freight Toy Drive"

December 17 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Police Department, "Christmas with a Cop"

December 17 – Hartsville, SC – Hartsville Fire Department, "Boots and Bucket Toys"

December 17 – Hershey, PA – Penn State Health – Life Lion EMS, "Life Lion Holiday–Little Paws Up"

December 17 – Charleston, WV – Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, "Cops and Kids"

December 18 – Dallas, TX – Details to come – In collaboration with SERVPRO

December 18 – Gallatin, TN – Details to come (morning) – In collaboration with SERVPRO Women's Initiative

December 18 – Waverly, TN – Details to come (afternoon) – In collaboration with SERVPRO

December 18 – Bronx , NY – Details to come – In collaboration with FDNY

December 18 – Phoenix, NY – Village of Phoenix Police Department, "Toy Express"

December 18 – New City, NY – Clarkstown Police Department

December 18 – Orange Park, FL – Orange Park Police Department and Orange Park Fire Department, "Toy Giveaway"

December 18 – Kingston, NY – Ulster County Sheriff's Office, "First Responder Community Outreach"

December 18 – East Syracuse, NY – DeWitt Police Department, "Toy Express"

December 18 – Syracuse, NY – Onondaga Sheriff's Office, "Heroes & Helpers"

December 18 – Coxsackie, NY – Greene County Deputies Association, "Christmas with the GCDA"

December 18 – Orange Park, FL – Orange Park Police Department, "OPPD/OPFD Toy Giveaway"

December 18 – Jersey City, NJ – Jersey City Fire Department, " Jersey City Fire Department Toy Drive"

December 18 – Bergenfield, NJ – Bergenfield Police Department

December 18 – Barnegat, NJ – Barnegat Township Police Department, "Breakfast with Santa"

December 18 – Tonawanda, NY – City of Tonawanda Police, "Christmas for Kids"

December 18 – West Haverstraw, NY – Haverstraw Town Police Department, "Haverstraw PAL/PBA Holiday Toy Giveaway"

December 18 – Wolcott, NY – Village of Wolcott Police Department, " Wolcott Police Department Christmas Event"

December 18 – West Newton, PA – West Newton Borough , "A Day of Joy"

December 18 – Essington, PA – Tinicum Township Police Department, "A Day with Santa"

December 18 – Darlington, SC – Darlington Police Department, "Christmas Surprise"

December 18 – Gate City, VA – Scott County Sheriff's Office, "Kids Christmas"

December 18 – Sellers, SC – Sellers Police Department, "Sellers Toy Express"

December 18 – Mansfield, TX – Tarrant County Constable Precinct #7 with Deputy Bryan Woodard

December 18 – Marcus Hook, PA – Marcus Hook Borough Police Department, "Lunch with Santa/Toy Express"

December 19 – Clermont, IN – Clermont Police Department, "Spreading Joy"

December 19 – North Port, FL – Lamarque Elementary, "Lamarque Cares Holiday Event"

December 19 – Yeadon, PA – Yeadon Borough Energy Management/Fire Marshal, "Santa Run"

December 20 – Maywood, NJ – Maywood Girl Scout Troop #95485, "Maywood Girl Scouts Miracle Christmas Express"

December 20 – North Baltimore, OH – North Baltimore Fire Department

December 20 – DeWitt, MI – DeWitt Township Police Department's "Toy Express"

December 21 – Ottawa, IL – Ottawa Police Department, "Ottawa PB&PA Christmas"

December 21 – Willard, OH – Willard Police Department, "Toy Giveaway"

December 22 – Winnsboro, SC – Fairfield County EMS, "Frontline Family Holiday Celebration"

December 22 – Clifton Forge, VA – Clifton Forge Police Department

December 23 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg County Sheriff's Dept, "Feel the Magic"

December 23 – Bogota, NJ – Bogota Police Department, "Christmas in Bogota "

December 23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Police Department

December 23 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Police Department, "12 Kids of Christmas"

December 24 – Stratford, NJ – Stratford Fire Department, "Operation Santa"

About First Responders Children's Foundation

For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org . Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook , LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram @1stRCF

