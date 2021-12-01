Health Technologies Inc. Acquires Carolina Nutrition Consultants

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Capital Partners' portfolio company, Health Technologies Inc. ("HTI") announced today that it has acquired Lexington, South Carolina-based Carolina Nutrition Consultants ("CNC"). Founded in 1989 by Edna Cox Rice, CNC provides Registered Dietitian consulting, menu services and training to more than 140 long-term care communities in the Southeast.

Established in 1994 and based out of St. Louis, HTI, also known as Dining RD, provides online menu and software programs, Registered Dietitian consulting, and training services to 3,000 long-term care communities in 42 states. With onsite and remote consultation, its dietitians ensure services are compliant with state and federal regulations.

"Dining RD and CNC are individually recognized as experts in the long-term care industry and have a shared passion for bringing joy to the seniors they serve through food and dining programs," said Carol Sapp, HTI CEO. "The acquisition of CNC will allow us to expand the geographic service area of Dining RD's Registered Dietitian Consulting service as well as integrate our menu and software programs, which will complement and enhance the current services provided to CNC clients. We will also benefit from the vast experience the CNC team brings, ultimately strengthening Dining RD's role as a leader in the growing long-term care industry."

This is the first investment HTI has made since receiving an initial investment from private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland in August 2020. Evolution invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. It specializes in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamentals methodology.

About Health Technologies Incorporated

Health Technologies Incorporated is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus and food-service software to long-term care communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. HTI's clients include long-term care communities, small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies. www.DiningRD.com

About Evolution Capital Partners

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity fund that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamental methodology. As a team of investors, partners and employees, our primary passion and motivation is to inspire entrepreneurs and their small businesses to grow and thrive under any economic circumstances. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

