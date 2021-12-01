Kendra Scott Partners with Jennifer Hudson to Give $100,000 In Twelve Days Brand celebrates "The Giving Gives On" campaign this holiday season with celebrity partners and giving events

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National jewelry retailer Kendra Scott commits to giving back $100,000 as part of their holiday campaign, "The Giving Gives On".

Jennifer Hudson, Kendra Scott

As a brand with philanthropy within its DNA, Kendra Scott knows that the best gifts are the ones that give back to create good in the world. To launch The Giving Gives On campaign, Kendra Scott partnered with Jennifer Hudson, the Grammy-winning singer and Academy Award-winning actress to create good this season. Aligning with the brand's Shop For Good initiative, between now and December 12, Kendra Scott will donate 20% of the purchase price of the Madelyn Gold Statement Earrings In Multi Mix – selected by Hudson herself – to the Julian D. King Gift Foundation of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Additional celebrities and brand friends will be involved throughout The Giving Gives On campaign to support efforts that enable organizations to help women and youth live their brightest, healthiest, and most empowered lives this season.

This holiday season, Kendra Scott is partnering with local communities and organizations by hosting Kendra Gives Back Events with a commitment to raise $50,000 for charitable causes with a donation match of $50,000 from the brand. Now through December 12, Kendra Scott is turning the 12 days of Christmas into 12 days of The Giving Gives On.

The brand will be hosting local Kendra Gives Back Events between December 1-12 throughout the 110+ Kendra Scott retail locations nationwide to raise funds for long-standing non-profit partners and local community initiatives.

Kendra Scott also launched a national holiday video campaign , cast with families and individuals who have directly benefited from the brand's giveback initiatives, highlighting real-life examples of how every Kendra Scott gift has wider impact for good.

"As someone who loves giving gifts, I believe the best gifts are the ones that serve a greater good - which is exactly what our jewelry does", says Kendra Scott. "We create beautiful jewelry that brings joy while giving back. I've seen directly how our jewelry gives on, and in the spirit of the holidays, wanted to serve even more communities this year."

Raised and donated proceeds will benefit many giveback partners and specifically organizations such as The Jed Foundation , Children's Miracle Network Hospitals , and Inheritance of Hope.

For more information, please visit www.kendrascott.com/gifting-gives-on or contact kendrascott@smallgirlspr.com .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

