Grant Opening | Creality 2021 New Product Launch and Ecosystem Conference

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, 2021, Creality announced the launch of three new 3D printers, including CR-10 Smart Pro, Ender-3 S1 and Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro, which successfully attracted the attention of 3D printing enthusiasts. "Live with Passion, Print with Creation", Creality always dedicates to realize creative ideas through 3D printing innovation.

The new 3D printers have various highlights, but they all have an ultimate goal to optimize the using experience.

More Intelligent

To be intelligent is Creality's product development tendency. CR-10 Smart Pro is much smarter. Being accessible to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or RJ45, remote control is realized via Creality Cloud App. Just one click on phone, printing starts! With AIoT HD camera, real-time monitoring can also be conducted remotely.

CR-10 Smart Pro has adopted dual-mode leveling (automatic and manual) to provide better assurance to the leveling accuracy, enhancing the printing success rate. Full-metal direct extruder compatible with diverse filaments maintains excellent performance when printing with TPU, PA, carbon fiber, etc. The user interface has been upgraded to 4.3 inch HD full-view multi-touch screen with support for OTA online upgrade. Function optimization and intelligence—these are what CR-10 Smart Pro will impress you.

More Creative

To get more wonderful ideas into reality is Creality's aspiration. Ender-3 S1 with assembly completed in 6 steps is friendly to users. Its innovative "Sprite" direct extruder ensures smooth feeding and it's also compatible with multiple filaments. With CR-Touch, the automatic leveling accuracy has been greatly enhanced, guaranteeing the first layer will always be spot on.

With dual Z-axis lead screws, the operation is very stable, enabling models printed with higher precision. Ender-3 S1 has infinite creative potential with accessories like laser engraving head, LED light, Wi-Fi box, camera, etc. Creality sets no limit to imagination and always encourages users to explore.

More Convenient

To impress users with ease of use is Creality's design philosophy. Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro have revolutionarily changed the concept of preparatory work. Free from leveling and assembly, users can start printing once the printer is taken out of box. They can control the automatic filament feeding-in or withdrawal with a click on the screen.

The fully-enclosed structure is safe for close observation, and Sermoon V1 Pro gives double assurance by suspending the print when the door is opened. Therefore, don't worry if kids want to get closer or touch the printer out of curiosity. Silent operation is another highlight. Super silent fans and 4-axis silent IC mainboard with printing noises lower than 45dB won't bother users even they are studying or sleeping. Sermoon V1 Pro is upgraded to support remote printing and monitoring with a camera equipped. Connect to Creality Cloud App, one-click to print and real-time monitoring is no longer a dream.

Now, Creality is rolling out these new products in global markets and 3D printing enthusiasts are warmly welcomed to pick their favorites: https://www.creality.com/activity-news/product-guide.

