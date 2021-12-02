National Broadcast Media Company Launches Third Local OTT Channel with ViewLift

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift , a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, announced today its third virtual channel launch with the largest local broadcast television group in the United States.

According to a recent report , news consumption is up in the U.S., with 54% of U.S. consumers watching more broadcast news, while 34% say they watch three or more additional hours of news per week. Between the global pandemic and the increased interest in politics both locally and nationally, it's no surprise that viewers are seeking out streaming services to access news.

"The increase in news consumption and popularity across digital streaming platforms opens the door for TV station group owners, especially as it pertains to local news," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "Station owners without a streaming strategy in place need to take the time to find a partner that can help them address their audiences' needs and wants while also meeting the overall revenue goals of the business. While streaming is not necessarily new, even the biggest TV stations are still testing the waters to see what works and doesn't work."

Through the partnership with ViewLift, the two existing media channels present hundreds of news content per week. Offered through live and video-on-demand (VOD) streams, the third news streaming channel will provide short and long-form newscasts, replays, original content and feature stories.

"Broadcast and cable executives are consistently touting new platforms, shifting their top talent to streaming channels. However, viewers still demand localized news content and are turning to their local broadcast channels to supply their needs," said Manik Bambha, co-founder and president at ViewLift. "Without the right technology and strategy in place, these broadcasters risk losing viewers to other streaming services and news outlets. ViewLift offers broadcasters a proven, scalable way to preserve and extend their market share without losing to media competitors."

