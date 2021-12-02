Tune Therapeutics Launches with Pioneering Epigenomic Control Platform to Master Gene Networks, Treat Broad Range of Diseases

World-leading researchers and venture-builders found company to mine the new frontier of epigenomics and unlock complex disease

DURHAM, N.C. and SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the creation of epi-therapeutic medicines, launched today with its powerful and precise genetic tuning platform, TEMPO. This cutting-edge technology dials gene expression up or down to desired levels – with the potential to reverse pathways of cancer, genetic disease, and aging by changing cell fate and function at will.

"Genetic medicine is at a tipping point," said Matt Kane, CEO of Tune Therapeutics. "We now understand that the driving force of human health and disease is not our genes, but the epigenomic elements that shape and control them. Until now, scientists and bioengineers lacked the combined understanding, clinical expertise, and technology needed to make epigenomic therapies a practical reality. Now, we have all three."

Tune's proprietary TEMPO platform can rapidly target and adjust the epigenomic machinery of the cell, which shapes DNA and controls gene expression. By varying specific control modules in an iterative process, TEMPO can fine-tune expression toward healthy levels – even in diseases involving multiplex or polygenic interactions.

Unlike genome editing, the tuning process does not generate double- or single-strand breaks in DNA and makes no permanent changes to the DNA sequence. This de-risks the precise targeting of entire gene networks, allowing Tune to simultaneously turn silenced genes on and dial over-expressed genes down, in a practical, therapeutic context.

Tune has already shown that TEMPO can locate epigenomic elements involved in several intractable genetic conditions – revealing targets and networks that would be invisible or inaccessible to gene editing approaches. Moreover, Tune can optimize TEMPO to command expression of individual genes or networks with remarkable specificity and precision. This opens the door to an entirely new class of epi-therapeutics.

"The exciting challenge in front of us is taking these transformative advances in technology and extending their potential for our greater society," said Charlie Gersbach, PhD, Acting Chief Scientific Officer, Tune Therapeutics. "From proof of concept in rare, single-gene disorders to common conditions that aren't linked to a single gene mutation – but are treatable through epigenomic control and constitute the vast majority of human diseases."

Veteran Genomic Medicine Leadership Team

Tune is launching with a veteran leadership team, endowed with deep expertise in gene and cell therapy, genome editing, and epigenetics.

Matt Kane , Chief Executive Officer

Akira Matsuno , Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Gersbach , Ph.D. , Co-Founder, Acting Chief Scientific Officer

Fyodor Urnov, Ph.D. , Co-Founder, Scientific Advisory Board

Heidi Zhang , Ph.D. , Executive Vice President, Head of Technical Operations

Blythe Sather , Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Research

In addition, Tune's Board of Directors includes Mr. Kane, Dr. Gersbach, Ali Behbahani, M.D., (New Enterprise Associates), and co-founder Dan McHugh (Emerson Collective).

Drawing upon deep, local talent pools in Durham and Seattle, Tune has assembled two highly seasoned discovery and development teams, secured foundational intellectual property from Duke University, and raised $40 million from top-tier investors – including co-leads New Enterprise Associates and Emerson Collective, with Hatteras Venture Partners, Mission BioCapital, and others joining the round. This financing will enable Tune to rapidly advance its preclinical research, attract top-tier talent, and further develop its therapeutic platform.

"Tune is effectively pioneering a brand-new therapeutic modality," said Dr. Behbahani. "With the unbound potential of this approach, and their collective successes in the field, Tune is primed to become a transformative presence in modern biomedicine."

About Tune Therapeutics

Tune Therapeutics, Inc. is orchestrating the power of the epigenome to treat complex, pervasive diseases that have long eluded treatment. With its versatile and powerful TEMPO epigenomic control platform, Tune's experienced team is pioneering a new therapeutic modality that can fine-tune any gene network. In breaking free from the limitations of traditional gene and cell therapies, Tune is developing solutions for even the most challenging and intractable diseases – and building the capacity to transform human health and medicine.

