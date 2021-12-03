Ampro Industries is Owning Hair Care with A New Scentful Collection

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance the day away with Shine 'n Jam® Rainbow Edges, the newest obsession in the award-winning Shine 'n Jam collection of conditioning gels. "Shine 'n Jam Rainbow Edges is a fruitfully fragrant collection born out of a desire to give the younger generation a product line," said Jonathan Rudner, CEO Ampro Industries. "We created something that not only has the world class 'Shine 'n Jam performance' people have come to trust, but that also has youthful energy in the color, design, and fragrance."

Shine 'n Jam® Rainbow Edges consists of five, fruity flavors – each in a 4-ounce jar: Cherry Apple, Blueberry Blast, Melon Slice, Banana, and Strawberry. "In a word, the fragrances found in the Rainbow Edges collection are craveable!" says Camille Wright, SVP of Brand Marketing and Communications. "I, personally, tested the scents with a wide and varied audience, who could never choose a favorite, but all agreed that the scents are exhilarating. They are a perfect way to welcome a younger user to the brand." Carefully crafted to smooth the delicate hairline of growing teens, the performance of this formula is flexible, alcohol, paraben, and flake-free. It will keep their hair laid even while dancing the day away.

About Ampro Industries, Inc.

Based in Memphis, TN, Ampro Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of multicultural hair care and skin care products. For more than 70 years, the company has been committed to producing affordable, reliable, and top-quality personal care solutions for multicultural consumers. Ampro products can be found in mass market and beauty supply outlets throughout the world. The family of products includes over 30 unique personal care items, including America's favorite Protein Styling Gels, Ampro Pro Styl®, Clear Ice®, Shine 'n Jam®, VIVAS®, the Pro Styl® line of hair accessories, and Ampro's Beautiful Child®.

Media Contact: Mackenzie Walker, mackenzie@amprogel.com

Shine 'n Jam® Rainbow Edges models pictured with Shine 'n Jam® Rainbow Edges assorted flavors below.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ampro Industries, Inc.