SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TMC the metals company Inc - TMC

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 6, 2021, before markets opened, market researcher Bonitas Research released a report alleging multiple issues plaguing TMC. The report alleged: (1) overpayment on licenses to potential undisclosed insiders; (2) artificially inflated exploration expenses; (3) potentially unusable license for which TMC paid $43 million in cash and stock; and (4) a history of affiliating with bad actors. On this news, TMC's stock price dropped 4% before markets opened, opening at $4.28 on October 6, 2021 and trading as low as $3.98.

