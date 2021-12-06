Clearwater Living Opens New Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced the opening of Clearwater at North Tustin, a 110-unit, luxury assisted living and memory care community located in North Tustin.

(PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Living)

"We understand that there are many emotional, financial and health-related issues that factor in when considering a move to an assisted living community, and we are honored to provide our residents with the daily assistance necessary to meet their various needs," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "With our commitment to compassionate care, plus the community's proximity to Orange County's acclaimed dining, retail and outdoor experiences, Clearwater at North Tustin is well-positioned to offer residents an appealing experience that aligns with our philosophy of empowered living."

Located at 11901 Newport Avenue, Clearwater at North Tustin offers 72 assisted living apartments and 38 memory support apartments with a variety of spacious floor plans including studio, one- and two-bedroom options. Residents can enjoy contemporary style and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the property with courtyards, a Zen garden and an olive tree grove. The community is replete with luxurious amenities including a fitness and wellness center, outdoor amphitheater for concerts, salon and spa, art room, a dog park, chapel and much more. Clearwater at North Tustin also features artisanal, chef-prepared dishes for all residents from its private, on-site restaurant, Savor, as well as a pub and lounge.

Clearwater's Empowered Living is designed to spark participation and curiosity through the six dimensions of living well – physically active, mentally stimulating, purpose & meaning in life, social engagement, environmental, and nourish mind & body. The amenities, services and programs at Clearwater at North Tustin aim to provide an engaging lifestyle and a holistic approach to successful aging. Residents can rest easy with an on-site nurse, compassionate care partners and a state-of-the-art emergency response system while also enjoying personalized care plans, transportation, concierge services and meaningful and fun community activities.

Morgan continued, "Protecting the wellbeing of our residents is paramount for our communities. The safety measures, technological offerings, clinical capabilities and transparent communication we provide in an amenity-rich setting has contributed to the strong pre-leasing we have experienced at Clearwater at North Tustin."

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. With the opening of Clearwater at North Tustin, Clearwater Living now operates five communities in California and Nevada. The company currently has a community under construction in Glendora with plans for additional developments in the pipeline.

ABOUT CLEARWATER LIVING

Clearwater Living is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of associates. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community includes cutting-edge technologies and care practices that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Living