Convene Announces Promotions For Executive Leadership Team And Hires New Head of Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene , the leading business hospitality company that provides premium physical, virtual, and hybrid meeting and workplace solutions, with 23 spaces located in key urban centers throughout the US and London, today announced a handful of significant promotions for its executive leadership team. In addition, the company recently hired a new head of technology.

"We are proud to recognize Amy Pooser and our invaluable team members for their hard work. We have phenomenal talent leading our company and Amy's promotion is well-deserved," said Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of Convene. He added, "We are also elated to welcome Patrick Conroy, our newest head of technology, to the company. Convene has made incredible strides over the past 12 months. When I helped found this company, we set out to create the spaces and experiences that help people excel in professional environments. The team's tireless efforts deserve a resounding applause for the commitment to our company's mission of offering premium workplaces and meetings and events."

Promoted from her recent role as Global Chief Operating and Chief People Officer, Amy Pooser will now serve as Convene's President and Global Chief Operating Officer. Amy was instrumental in the evolution of Convene's virtual and hybrid services, now known as Convene Studio , through one of the country's most challenging economic periods. Reporting directly to Simonetti, Pooser, who brings decades of experience to leading the business, will oversee the entire operation of the growing hospitality company. Managing more than 260 people, Pooser will lead multiple departments including people and culture, operations, corporate strategy, customer success, technology, sales, and international expansion. Through consistent execution, maturing systems, and implementing unique, human-focused structural processes, Pooser's vision to scale up will be fully realized from the bottom up.

Lizzie Suiter has moved into the role of Convene's Head of Corporate Strategy, where she will be vital in leading the company's alignment and forward mobility. Suiter will be responsible for leading the development of both short and long-term planning and execution on opportunities that influence business growth and profitability. Working alongside key leadership, Suiter will oversee the business's overall performance and competitive benchmarking, and manage program effectiveness.

In addition to Pooser and Suiter's transition, Convene is pleased to announce that they've brought on Patrick Conroy as the new Head of Technology. Conroy comes to Convene with more than 20 years of experience building and managing proprietary systems at high-growth start-ups and is renowned for his ability to take complex systems and merge them into a cohesive force. In his position, he will oversee all of Convene's internal technology systems and processes. Previously, Conroy was the Head of Engineering at Fern Health.

These three appointments at Convene come on the heels of the company's announcement earlier this month that it was forming a new commercial team with former CVENT and Best Buy executives at the helm. Cliff Ryan was hired as Convene's new Head of Sales and Larisa Summers as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. In Chicago, Rachel Levy was brought on board as the sales team's newest senior strategic account executive.

