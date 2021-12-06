Enveric Biosciences Appoints Dr. Bob Dagher as Chief Medical Officer

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced the appointment of Bob Dagher, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Dagher brings over 20 years of experience working in clinical development in the pharmaceutical industry for both small and large pharmaceutical companies and as a board-certified physician from the American Board of neurology and psychiatry. He has an extensive therapeutic background concentrated in the neuroscience space which includes a focus on psychotic, affective and anxiety disorders, as well as neuroimmunology, neurodegeneration and movement disorders. Furthermore, Dr. Dagher has supported and driven successful drug development programs from preclinical stages through Phase 4 clinical trials.

"Dr. Dagher joins our team at a crucial time where we are continuing to build momentum and drive development of our key psychedelic molecules for the mind and cannabinoids for the body," said Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer, Enveric Biosciences. "Dr. Dagher brings extensive experience working in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus and passion for drug development for neurological and mental health indications. His experience is expected to be very valuable as he will lead Enveric alongside our clinical team in continuing to advance our pipeline. Dr. Dagher's addition to Enveric is key addition as we continue our focus on building a world-class management team."

"As a trailblazing Company working to discover and develop the next-generation treatments through the use of both psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, Enveric has major potential to make a real difference for mental health and cancer patients in need," said Dr. Dagher. "As Chief Medical Officer, I look forward to working with the leadership and clinical teams to harness the power of these groundbreaking technologies to truly help bring solutions to various indications ranging from cancer-related distress to a whole host of other mental health disorders."

Prior to joining Enveric, Dr. Dagher served as the Chief Medical Officer at WCG MedAvante-ProPhase where he led the clinical science organization to help forge and develop compelling scientific solutions to match industry challenges. Before joining WCG, Dr. Dagher served as the Chief Medical Officer at Cadent Therapeutics, where he led and advanced the company's pipeline of small molecules, coupled with the implementation of precision biomarkers, for the development of innovative programs in rare diseases and common indications targeting movement and cognitive disorders. Following his early experience treating patients in academic and private practice settings, Dr. Dagher started his career in the pharmaceutical industry at GlaxoSmithKline, followed by Sanofi/Genzyme working on neurology, psychiatry, and urology indications.

Robert Wilkins, MD, stepped down from his role of Chief Medical Officer on November 29th, 2021. David Johnson, Executive Chairman, stated, "I want to thank Robert for his commitment to Enveric over the past two years. His contributions to our team have been significant and meaningful. His leadership has helped guide our transformation into the biotechnology company we are today. We relied on Robert's expertise having worked with several biomedical startups in the past and have valued his deep knowledge in the pharmaceutical space. His guidance and insights have helped shape Enveric's leadership team. We are grateful for the significant contributions he has made to Enveric and wish him the best of luck on his future endeavors."

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments and clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug discovery efforts and clinical development programs to enable potential commercialization of effective treatments for millions of patients in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Enveric's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Enveric's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; Enveric's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

