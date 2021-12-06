Greenbar Opens First Location in Prince George's County Accessible, Affordable Healthy, Farm-to-Table Restaurant Addresses Inequity in Hospitality Industry by Opening in Communities that Need it Most

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Greenbar, a fast casual restaurant concept committed to delivering healthy, fresh, and whole foods to the communities who need it most, announced the grand opening of its first location in Prince George's County.

Greenbar is a purpose-driven answer to inequity in the hospitality industry by making farm-to-table, clean food accessible, approachable and affordable to underserved or otherwise neglected communities. Greenbar empowers guests to put their health first with cost-effective and great tasting food options.

Fort Washington is located in Prince George's County, thirty-five miles south of Baltimore, one of the highest-income African-American-majority counties in the country but remains a food swamp and healthy food desert with an abundance of fast food, junk food outlets and convenience stores. Healthy food deserts are geographic areas where residents have few to no convenient options for securing affordable and healthy foods — especially fresh fruits and vegetables. Greenbar was born in 2020 during the COVID-19 global pandemic, when the founders grew frustrated with the lack of healthy food options available for takeout and delivery in their community.

"Although Prince George's County is an affluent Black suburb, with income and property value data to support that, it has limited to no access to healthy food options, an issue that was magnified during COVID," said Sharisse Barksdale-Lane, Co-Founder of Greenbar. "The unhealthier restaurant chains are in this neighborhood by design to exploit the people living in this area. Our goal in opening Greenbar is to bring healthy food options to underserved or otherwise neglected communities and address the health disparities and other social inequities."

Disproportionately found in high-poverty areas, food deserts create extra, everyday hurdles that make it harder for people in these communities to be healthy and develop cultures of health and wellness. "We can no longer wait for big healthy food brands to come to us, so we took action where no one else would and are building a coalition of like-minded investors, partners and customers to make this movement a nation-wide initiative," added Brandon Barksdale, Co-Founder of Greenbaar.

Greenbar knows that sometimes eating healthy can be intimidating, and even expensive and is working to overcome that stigma through thoughtful design, education and community outreach. The Greenbar menu, which includes ingredients sourced from local farms and reputable local vendors, is easy-to-understand and includes something for all dietary preferences. The price point is competitive with most fast food and casual chains, making Greenbar's healthy option an easy choice to integrate into any communities' daily or weekly routine.

The first Greenbar location is now open and is located at 940 E Swan Creek Rd, Ft Washington MD 20744. Greenbar is open seven days a week from 11 AM - 7 PM. Please visit www.getgreenbar.com for more information.

About Greenbar

Greenbar is a purpose-driven answer to inequity in the hospitality industry. We are a fast casual restaurant concept committed to delivering healthy, fresh, and whole foods to the communities who need it most. Greenbar co-founded by brother and sister, Brandon Barksdale and Sharisse Barksdale-Lane, who graduated from the University of Virginia, and have collaborated on several entrepreneurial ventures including their first business, a chicken and waffles food truck based in D.C. With past endeavors and with Greenbar, the duo is committed to building memorable experiences for the customers they serve, while ensuring the betterment of their community is paramount and evident in everything they do.

