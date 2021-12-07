Couchbase Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

"Our strong third quarter performance was driven by ongoing large deal momentum, including some significant expansions, as well as acceleration of our cloud business. We also delivered solid top line growth with ARR up 21% and revenue up 20% year over year," said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. "We continue to see demand for our modern database as digital transformation remains a priority across industries, and are excited about the market opportunity for Capella which makes it faster and easier to consume Couchbase in the cloud."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $30.8 million , an increase of 20% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $29.0 million , an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR for the quarter was $122.3 million , an increase of 21% year-over-year. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details.

Gross margin: Gross margin for the quarter was 87.9%, compared to 87.8% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 88.3%, compared to 87.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details.

Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the quarter was $15.5 million , compared to $9.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $12.1 million , compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash flow: Cash flows used in operating activities for the quarter were $19.7 million , compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures were $0.6 million during the quarter, leading to negative free cash flow of $20.3 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $13.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO): RPO as of October 31, 2021 was $124.3 million , up 41% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights:

Launched Couchbase Capella hosted Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Capella delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for enterprise applications. Because Capella is fully managed and automated, customers can focus on development, improving their applications and reducing time to market, instead of worrying about operational database management efforts.

Achieved SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Certification for Capella, thereby extending its security credentials.

Hosted annual user conference Couchbase ConnectONLINE, consisting of more than 100 sessions that brought together over 5,200 developer, architect, business user and community member registrants to learn more about Couchbase's modern database for enterprise applications.

Announced the winners of the annual Couchbase Community Awards, honoring customers Amadeus, Citigroup, Emirates, Northwestern University , BroadJump, Cvent and Molo17 and partners AWS, Red Hat, Infosys and DigitalRoute for accelerating modernization initiatives and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications.

Named to Inc. Magazine's Top 250 Best-Led Mid-Market Companies in America list and earned Great Place to Work Certification.

Appointed Alvina Antar , Chief Information Officer of Okta, to Couchbase's Board of Directors.

Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Couchbase expects:

Total revenue between $33.9 million and $34.1 million

Total ARR between $129 million and $130 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between $10.6 million and $10.2 million

For the full fiscal year 2022, Couchbase expects:

Total revenue between $122.4 million and $122.6 million

Total ARR between $129 million and $130 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between $47.0 million and $46.6 million

The guidance provided above is based on several assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Couchbase is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income for the fourth quarter or full year of fiscal 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating loss that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Conference Call Information

Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial (888) 660-1027 from the United States and Canada or (409) 231-2719 internationally with conference ID: 2318369. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Couchbase management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Webcasts of company presentations can be found on Couchbase's Investor Relations website at investors.couchbase.com.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 8, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. PT ( 12:40 p.m. ET )

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. PT ( 2:45 p.m. ET )

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the corporate blog at blog.couchbase.com to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the corporate blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and litigation-related expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess our performance, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define ARR as of a given date as the annualized recurring revenue that we would contractually receive from our customers in the month ending 12 months following such date. Based on historical experience with customers, we assume all contracts will be automatically renewed at the same levels unless we receive notification of non-renewal and are no longer in negotiations prior to the measurement date. ARR excludes revenue from on-demand arrangements. Although we seek to increase ARR as part of our strategy of targeting large enterprise customers, this metric may fluctuate from period to period based on our ability to acquire new customers and expand within our existing customers. We believe that our ARR is an important indicator of the growth and performance of our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management, the "Financial Outlook" section, and statements about Couchbase's market position, strategies, and potential market opportunities, including its positioning in the market. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to continue to grow on pace with historical rates; our ability to manage our growth effectively; intense competition and our ability to compete effectively; cost-effectively acquiring new customers or obtaining renewals, upgrades or expansions from our existing customers; the market for our products and services being relatively new and evolving, and our future success depending on the growth and expansion of this market; our ability to innovate in response to changing customer needs, new technologies or other market requirements; our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict our future results of operations; the significant fluctuation of our future results of operations and ability to meet the expectations of analysts or investors; our significant reliance on revenue from subscriptions, which may decline and, the recognition of a significant portion of revenue from subscriptions over the term of the relevant subscription period, which means downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our results of operations; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the SEC that we may file from time to time, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.



Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:































License

$ 3,774



$ 3,010



$ 12,468



$ 8,550

Support and other



25,234





21,078





71,034





60,347

Total subscription revenue



29,008





24,088





83,502





68,897

Services



1,816





1,565





4,976





4,961

Total revenue



30,824





25,653





88,478





73,858

Cost of revenue:































Subscription(1)



2,094





1,840





6,218





4,113

Services(1)



1,642





1,296





4,435





4,383

Total cost of revenue



3,736





3,136





10,653





8,496

Gross profit



27,088





22,517





77,825





65,362

Operating expenses:































Research and development(1)



13,103





10,109





38,267





28,388

Sales and marketing(1)



22,817





17,443





65,714





51,145

General and administrative(1)



6,659





4,044





17,434





10,905

Total operating expenses



42,579





31,596





121,415





90,438

Loss from operations



(15,491)





(9,079)





(43,590)





(25,076)

Interest expense



(133)





(746)





(630)





(4,762)

Other income (expense), net



(51)





(86)





(44)





221

Loss before income taxes



(15,675)





(9,911)





(44,264)





(29,617)

Provision for income taxes



249





237





729





719

Net loss

$ (15,924)



$ (10,148)



$ (44,993)



$ (30,336)

Cumulative dividends on Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock



—





(1,446)





(2,917)





(2,596)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (15,924)



$ (11,594)



$ (47,910)



$ (32,932)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.37)



$ (2.04)



$ (2.43)



$ (5.81)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



43,440





5,695





19,742





5,672



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of revenue—subscription

$ 66



$ 16



$ 123



$ 50

Cost of revenue—services



70





14





116





41

Research and development



1,085





328





2,224





968

Sales and marketing



1,292





337





2,521





1,013

General and administrative



840





440





2,179





1,270

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 3,353



$ 1,135



$ 7,163



$ 3,342



Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





As of October 31,



As of January 31,





2021



2021

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 141,440



$ 37,297

Short-term investments



66,195





19,546

Accounts receivable, net



22,525





35,897

Deferred commissions



9,215





8,353

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,191





2,449

Total current assets



247,566





103,542

Property and equipment, net



4,983





6,506

Deferred commissions, noncurrent



5,885





4,941

Other assets



1,255





2,199

Total assets

$ 259,689



$ 117,188

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 3,518



$ 2,428

Accrued compensation and benefits



9,926





9,110

Other accrued liabilities



2,530





4,154

Deferred revenue



48,226





57,168

Total current liabilities



64,200





72,860

Long-term debt



—





24,948

Deferred revenue, noncurrent



2,726





4,542

Other liabilities



1,295





1,358

Total liabilities



68,221





103,708

Redeemable convertible preferred stock



—





259,822

Stockholders' equity (deficit)















Preferred stock



—





—

Common stock



—





—

Additional paid-in capital



520,243





37,410

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(29)





1

Accumulated deficit



(328,746)





(283,753)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



191,468





(246,342)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 259,689



$ 117,188



Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities































Net loss

$ (15,924)



$ (10,148)



$ (44,993)



$ (30,336)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities































Depreciation and amortization



708





701





2,114





1,308

Amortization of debt issuance costs



37





17





52





477

Debt prepayment costs



—





—





—





375

Stock-based compensation



3,353





1,135





7,163





3,342

Amortization of deferred commissions



3,497





2,581





9,823





7,086

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses



—





90





5





(189)

Other



35





25





103





70

Changes in operating assets and liabilities































Accounts receivable



(2,286)





(922)





13,559





12,092

Deferred commissions



(4,557)





(3,646)





(11,628)





(8,404)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(36)





(959)





(5,884)





(1,323)

Accounts payable



(3,440)





181





1,113





643

Accrued compensation and benefits



908





(69)





817





(1,313)

Other accrued liabilities



1,342





(87)





(407)





(881)

Deferred revenue



(3,384)





(2,042)





(10,759)





(15,556)

Net cash used in operating activities



(19,747)





(13,143)





(38,922)





(32,609)

Cash flows from investing activities































Purchases of short-term investments



(59,146)





(14,145)





(66,279)





(14,145)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments



7,183





—





19,468





—

Purchases of property and equipment



(564)





(144)





(814)





(2,770)

Net cash used in investing activities



(52,527)





(14,289)





(47,625)





(16,915)

Cash flows from financing activities































Payments of debt



(25,000)





—





(25,000)





(31,777)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs



—





—





—





6,402

Proceeds from issuance of Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs



—





—





—





104,316

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,645





342





5,933





486

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions



—





—





214,854





—

Payment for fractional shares in reverse stock split



(9)





—





(9)





—

Payments of deferred offering costs



(2,135)





—





(4,930)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(25,499)





342





190,848





79,427

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(33)





(30)





(158)





(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(97,806)





(27,120)





104,143





29,897

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



239,789





75,784





37,840





18,767

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 141,983



$ 48,664



$ 141,983



$ 48,664

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 141,440



$ 48,121



$ 141,440



$ 48,121

Restricted cash included in other assets



543





543





543





543

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 141,983



$ 48,664



$ 141,983



$ 48,664



Couchbase, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:































Total revenue

$ 30,824



$ 25,653



$ 88,478



$ 73,858

Gross profit

$ 27,088



$ 22,517



$ 77,825



$ 65,362

Add: Stock-based compensation expense



136





30





239





91

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 27,224



$ 22,547



$ 78,064



$ 65,453

Gross margin



87.9 %



87.8 %



88.0 %



88.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin



88.3 %



87.9 %



88.2 %



88.6 %







Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:































GAAP research and development

$ 13,103



$ 10,109



$ 38,267



$ 28,388

Less: Stock-based compensation expense



(1,085)





(328)





(2,224)





(968)

Non-GAAP research and development

$ 12,018



$ 9,781



$ 36,043



$ 27,420



































GAAP sales and marketing

$ 22,817



$ 17,443



$ 65,714



$ 51,145

Less: Stock-based compensation expense



(1,292)





(337)





(2,521)





(1,013)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 21,525



$ 17,106



$ 63,193



$ 50,132



































GAAP general and administrative

$ 6,659



$ 4,044



$ 17,434



$ 10,905

Less: Stock-based compensation expense



(840)





(440)





(2,179)





(1,270)

Less: Litigation-related expenses



—





—





—





(213)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 5,819



$ 3,604



$ 15,255



$ 9,422









Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:





Total revenue

$ 30,824



$ 25,653



$ 88,478



$ 73,858

Loss from operations

$ (15,491)



$ (9,079)



$ (43,590)



$ (25,076)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense



3,353





1,135





7,163





3,342

Add: Litigation-related expenses



—





—





—





213

Non-GAAP operating loss

$ (12,138)



$ (7,944)



$ (36,427)



$ (21,521)

Operating margin



(50) %



(35) %



(49) %



(34) % Non-GAAP operating margin



(39) %



(31) %



(41) %



(29) %

Couchbase, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders:





Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (15,924)



$ (11,594)



$ (47,910)



$ (32,932)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense



3,353





1,135





7,163





3,342

Add: Litigation-related expenses



—





—





—





213

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (12,571)



$ (10,459)



$ (40,747)



$ (29,377)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$ (0.37)



$ (2.04)



$ (2.43)



$ (5.81)

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$ (0.29)



$ (1.84)



$ (2.06)



$ (5.18)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



43,440





5,695





19,742





5,672





The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):







Three Months Ended October 31,



Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net cash used in operating activities

$ (19,747)



$ (13,143)



$ (38,922)



$ (32,609)

Less: Purchases of property and equipment



(564)





(144)





(814)





(2,770)

Free cash flow

$ (20,311)



$ (13,287)



$ (39,736)



$ (35,379)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (52,527)



$ (14,289)



$ (47,625)



$ (16,915)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (25,499)



$ 342



$ 190,848



$ 79,427



Couchbase, Inc.

Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue

(in millions)

(unaudited)



As of





July 31,



Oct. 31,



Jan. 31,



April 30,



July 31,



Oct. 31,





2020



2020



2021



2021



2021



2021

ARR

$ 96.2



$ 101.4



$ 107.8



$ 109.5



$ 115.2



$ 122.3





















































