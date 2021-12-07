Omni United Taps Renowned Automotive Design House GFG Style To Design Its Tire Ranges

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni United today announced a partnership with renowned Italian automotive design house, GFG Style. The Automotive Design House will design Omni's flagship brand, Radar Tires. The ground-breaking collaboration will challenge the status-quo in the industry and bring more sophistication and contemporary design to the market. This move will take Radar's product offering to the next level and enhance consumer appeal, keeping the Radar brand top-of-mind for dealers and consumers.

Italian design house, GFG Style, was born from the extraordinary experience in the field of car design by father and son duo, Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto is well-known all over the world for his success in designing vehicles for high-end original equipment manufacturers. In 1999 he was named the Car Designer of the Century by Global Automotive Elections Foundation. Fabrizio has been active in automotive design, industrial design and the planning and development of car interiors and exteriors for public and private clients for over 30 years. The duo has been directly responsible for creating over 300 standard production models and more than 200 research prototypes for numerous original equipment manufacturers. Giugiaro has been responsible for the design of some of the most exotic and iconic brands including Aston Martin, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lotus, Maserati and more.

Utilizing the design expertise of Giugiaro, the company plans to launch new ranges in 2022. Coupled with Omni's extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing, the team plans to bring to market products with the optimal balance of functionality and aesthetics.

"The time has come to bring more sophisticated and contemporary design elements to the forefront of the tire industry. Omni has partnered with one of the most renowned automotive design companies in the world to meet this need," said G.S. Sareen, President and CEO of Omni United. "It is our mission to provide our customers with a value product that is focused on premium design. The same people who have designed some of the most iconic car brands will be designing our tires. In 2022, our customers will see an exciting new range of products with cutting-edge designs that will add even better aesthetics to their vehicles."

The partnership will see a series of design-driven, functional tire ranges planned into 2024. The first range, an extreme off-road tire, is expected to hit the market in Q3 of 2022. The Renegade-X will cater to the off-road enthusiast and feature a "stealth" inspired tread block design offering a combination of aesthetics and world-class performance attributes. The Renegade-X will be available in over 40 sizes, with rim diameters from 16"to 30".

The company also plans to launch a high-performance tire designed for sport, passenger cars and SUVs. The range is targeted for an early 2023 launch.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with a forward looking and dynamic company like Omni United who has design in their DNA. This is a collaboration where both Omni and GFG Style bring their respective expertise and experience to create products that offer a unique aesthetic as well functionality. Over the next few years we are looking to create a series of unique and ground breaking products," said Fabrizio Giugiaro, founder, GFG Style

Radar Tires is a design-driven brand that offers safety, performance and sustainability for all. The brand's mission is to make premium vehicle ownership accessible to all, by offering tires with a unique combination of technology and sustainability, designed and engineered without compromise. Distributed in over 50 countries, Radar Tires offers a wide selection of patterns, fitments and performance attributes. This unique range of choices allows any driver, in collaboration with our skilled global dealer network, to select the perfect fitment for their vehicle and their unique driving requirements.

View the video about the collaboration https://youtu.be/h6FFsfvAbTQ

ABOUT OMNI UNITED

Omni United (S) Pte. Ltd is a tire designer, manufacturer and distributor. The company offers a complete range of consumer and commercial tires marketed under the brand names: Radar Tires, Patriot Tires, American Tourer, Tecnica, Agora, Corsa and RoadLux. Singapore headquartered Omni United was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur G.S. Sareen. As a reliable business partner with innovative products, unparalleled customer service and logistics solutions, Omni United has a global footprint and is selling products in more than 50 countries. Omni United's flagship brand Radar Tires has been manufactured Carbon Neutral since 2013. In the United States, the company does business as Omnisource. More information on Omni United is available by calling 1-855-906-6646, by emailing info@omni-united.com and online at www.omni-united.com.

ABOUT GFG STYLE

GFG Style was born in 2015 from the extraordinary experience in the field of car design of its founders, Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto is known all over the world as one of the most successful designers in automotive history. Fabrizio has been active in car design, industrial design and the planning and development of car interiors and exteriors for public and private clients for over 30 years. They have been directly responsible for creating over 300 standard production models and more than 200 research prototypes for numerous different manufacturers. More information about GFG Style can be found here https://www.gfgstyle.it/index.html

Radar Tires

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni United