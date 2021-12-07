Rocket Software Launches Zoomin-Powered Documentation Portal

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software used by the world's largest public and private sector companies, today announced the company is implementing Zoomin , the leading provider of knowledge orchestration solutions, to deliver a modern, intuitive, user-friendly documentation portal to customers.

"In today's highly digitized work environment, businesses must recognize that B2B customers expect the same efficient, intuitive, friction-free customer experience that they receive in the B2C world," said Jay Leader, Chief Customer Officer at Rocket Software. "Leveraging Zoomin's innovative approach to data-driven product content, Rocket is empowering customers to quickly solve product issues on their own. This effort represents a continuation of our commitment to provide an unparalleled customer experience."

Rocket customers can use the portal to instantly obtain answers about products and services, without making a call to support. A personalized view of the portal ensures customers see technical content relevant to products they use. When the content changes, the portal automatically notifies customers, so they always have immediate access to the most up-to-date information.

"Self-service is synonymous with superb customer experience. Zoomin is thrilled to collaborate with Rocket to deliver the self-service capabilities that Rocket customers expect," said Gal Oron, CEO of Zoomin. "Among B2B customers, 52% believe they can resolve support queries themselves if they have access to a robust portal, and 81% prefer a self-service model. The Rocket self-service portal is a win-win for Rocket and its customers."

"Our partnership with Zoomin and the modernization of our documentation portal embody our commitment to customer success," said Patricia Burrows, Director of Information Development at Rocket Software. "Using the Zoomin knowledge orchestration technologies to build a modern documentation portal was quick and easy. And now, the Zoomin-powered portal saves Rocket customers valuable time and money."

To find specific, relevant content, Rocket customers can create simple or complex searches that filter technical information by product, content type, and keywords. From the portal, customers can provide immediate feedback about the content, including where information is missing, unclear, or requires updating. Customer feedback combined with data analytics provide the critical information that Rocket needs to continuously improve the portal to meet—and even exceed—customer expectations.

While the Rocket customer support team is always available to resolve complex issues, the documentation portal provides a fast-track to answers and significantly enhances the overall customer experience.

About Zoomin

Zoomin Software is a leading knowledge orchestration platform, empowering enterprise customers to independently use products to their greatest potential. Zoomin continuously ingests evolving product information from all siloed sources and delivers the most relevant, personalized product answers to each user, wherever they need it, within an intuitive, self-service experience. This radically improved product content experience deepens product usage, prevents frustration-driven churn and reduces burden on support. Using machine learning-powered analytics, Zoomin provides actionable insights that guide decision-making across the enterprise. Zoomin is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, General Atlantic, Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth, was named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor and is an official partner of Salesforce and ServiceNow. Founded by Gal Oron, Joe Gelb and Hannan Saltzman, Zoomin is headquartered in NYC, with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information visit www.zoominsoftware.com .

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software empowers organizations to create legendary impact in the world through innovation in legacy technologies. With deep expertise in IBM Z®, IBM Power®, and database and connectivity solutions, Rocket provides solutions that power tens of thousands of global businesses, solving real problems and making real-world impact. Rocket is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

