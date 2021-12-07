San José Unified Extends Successful COVID-19 Testing Partnership with SummerBio

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SummerBio LLC, a diagnostic company providing affordable, high-quality, high-volume COVID-19 testing, today announced an extended partnership with San José Unified to support comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 testing for students and employees for the remainder of the school year. The SummerBio test is easily administered using a gentle nasal swab, and test results are typically received within 24 hours of test collection. Students and staff receive test results directly by text and email as soon as they are available, minimizing absences for students and staff who are negative for COVID-19. SummerBio's test is a high sensitivity RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) assay that is conducted in its CLIA laboratory.

SummerBio's Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Sasha Seletsky, said, "We want to thank San José Unified for its early partnership with SummerBio and their commitment to extend the partnership as a key component to keeping students and staff as safe as possible. We are excited to continue to deliver high-quality tests with fast results to help San José Unified maintain its outstanding safety record in response to COVID-19."

San José Unified is an innovative urban school district that serves over 27,000 students in K-12. San José Unified is Santa Clara County's largest and most diverse school district, spanning from downtown to the Almaden Valley.

"Our partnership with SummerBio has been critical to our success in stopping the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools and helping slow the spread of the virus in our community," said San José Unified Superintendent Nancy Albarrân. "Our weekly test volume has tripled since our initial partnership with SummerBio, yet we continue to receive quick and reliable results, allowing us to minimize absences for both students and employees."

SummerBio's COVID-19 test is based on a RT-PCR assay developed by an expert team at Columbia University. Using this highly-sensitive assay, SummerBio created an end-to-end COVID-19 testing system that uses robotics and automated liquid handling to significantly reduce process inefficiencies and decrease both turnaround time and costs compared to traditional testing solutions.

About SummerBio

SummerBio is a diagnostics company committed to rapid, affordable, high-volume COVID-19 testing. To meet the needs of a pandemic, SummerBio streamlined the entire process of diagnostic testing including developing an automated identification recording system, a novel sample collection kit, state-of-the-art robotics, and automated liquid handling systems. The result is a dramatic increase in throughput and a significant decrease in cost compared to existing RT-PCR testing solutions—all while maintaining the highest quality possible. SummerBio was founded by life science automation industry veterans with decades of experience building and operating large-scale laboratory robotics, combined with world-class diagnostic molecular biologists, laboratory scientists, quality assurance, public health experts, software engineers, designers and logistics and operations executives. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.summer.bio.

