South Carolina Department of Education Selects HMH's Into Reading for K-5 Palmetto Literacy Project Schools Flagship English Language Arts core curriculum is found by state review board to be research-based and evidence-backed

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH (HMH) today announced that the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has approved HMH Into Reading™ as a curriculum option for the K-5 Palmetto Literacy Project (PLP) Schools. The K–5 Palmetto Literacy Project schools are a group of 265 schools across the state with a special focus on ensuring all students are reading on grade level. PLP schools will have the ability to purchase the recommended literacy programs using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to implement in 2022.

The PLP review committee found that Into Reading is grounded in science of reading research and shows strong alignment to the five essential science of reading concepts, including phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. The review also showed that Into Reading's instructional design aligns with Scarborough's Reading Rope and has explicit, research-based foundational skills instruction that integrate listening, speaking, reading and writing.

"We are thrilled that our connected literacy solution, Into Reading, has been selected for the K-5 Palmetto Literacy Project list of recommended ELA curriculum," said Jim O'Neill, general manager, Core Solutions, HMH. "We know that what teachers need now are research-backed solutions to address the current moment, as the pandemic has widened the range of student achievement levels, even within one classroom — Into Reading reflects that comprehensive, connected approach."

In addition, Into Reading was found to meet the requirement that all literacy programs should include formative and summative assessments to identify each student's instructional needs, and instruction should align with the skill levels appropriate for those needs.

Into Reading, available on HMH's connected teaching and learning platform, Ed®, offers the resources for core instruction, supplemental practice, assessment and professional learning, all in one place to address the needs of the entire learning community. Into Reading is differentiated by design to offer research-based literacy instruction, support teachers in developing a culture of learning and growth, and ensure students become lifelong learners. In addition, Into Reading can be paired with Amira, the first-of-its-kind voice AI-based reading tutor, to offer assessment and practice insights that support instruction with skills-based, actionable data and maximize instruction time.





