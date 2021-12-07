VIOFO T130 3CH: Recommended as the Best 3-Channel Dash Camera for Uber, Lyft, and other Rideshare (TNC) Drivers

VIOFO T130 3CH: Recommended as the Best 3-Channel Dash Camera for Uber, Lyft, and other Rideshare (TNC) Drivers

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T130, the newly arrived three-channel dash camera from VIOFO, is specifically designed for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare (TNC) drivers. It supports 2560 * 1440P 30fps (Front) + 1920 * 1080P 30fps (Interior) + 1920 * 1080P 30fps (Rear) resolution. One of the major highlights of the T130 is its dual-axis rotatable interior lens, which allows it to monitor the driver's side window in detail. Let's explore what other impressive features does it have.

VIOFO T130 dash cam 3 channel with rotatable interior lens

Elegant Compact Design

Both the interior lens of the T130 and the front lens are incorporated into the main body of the dash camera, thus reducing wiring complexity and making installation significantly easier for regular users. Thanks to the innovative new compact shape, the main camera can be discretely hidden behind rear-view mirrors, thus avoiding unnecessary driving distractions while complying with motor vehicle regulations.

Dual-axis Rotatable Interior Lens

More than just a 3 channel dash camera, the T130 innovative rotatable interior lens design offers you enhanced driver protection. In the event of any unwelcome interactions, such as road rage or police stops, the interior camera can easily be swiveled to record the driver's side window in full detail, protecting drivers from traffic disputes and fraud.

Note: This feature is compatible with both LHD and RHD vehicles. For right hand drive vehicles, install the dash camera with the interior lens on the right (upside down), and use the mobile app to adjust the settings.

Super Infrared Night Vision

The VIOFO T130 adopts an Omnivision Nyxel Interior Image Sensor, which uses Nyxel® NIR technology that performs 2 to 4x better than competing devices and enables the use of lower-power IR illumination in total darkness. With this enhancement, the T130 can achieve sharp images while avoiding the use of excessively bright IR illumination which is detrimental to clear recordings.

Additional Innovative Functions

A number of enhancements have been added for the T130, providing quick access to additional multiple functions via the buttons, such as a short press of the Wi-Fi button to cycle IR illumination through Off | On | Auto, a long-press of the Lock button to format the memory card, and pressing the MIC and Lock buttons together to enable or disable the interior camera.

Of course the T130 also inherits many popular functions and features from the rest of the VIOFO dash camera family, including from the current, highly popular, VIOFO A139 3-channel dash camera.

Three Advanced Parking Modes

The T130 supports 3 parking modes. Auto Event Detection automatically starts recording when events are detected. Time Lapse records video continuously at low frames rates to reduce recording size. Low Bitrate Mode continues recording audio and video normally in parking mode, except for using a high compression ratio which allows extended recording times, for example overnight recording without overwriting the recordings from the previous day. All parking modes can monitor and record front, interior and rear views simultaneously.

Note: For a continuous stable power supply during parking mode recording, we recommend powering the T130 dash camera by utilizing the VIOFO HK4 hardwire kit.

Voice Notification

The T130 provides voice notification to inform the driver about important events, such as "Recording, three-channels started" and "Video protected", and also to confirm actions on button presses, such as "Wi-Fi connected" and "Audio recording enabled". This allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road instead of becoming distracted by looking at the dash camera.

Integrated Wi-Fi

The built-in Wi-Fi provides rapid transfer speeds when downloading video files. It also enables connection with the VIOFO mobile app for convenient setup changes, live video preview, downloads of video recordings, and instant video sharing.

Integrated GPS Mount

With the built-in GPS mount, you can view your speed and location during video playback, and the dash camera clock and video timestamps will automatically synchronize with GPS satellite time.

Optional Accessories

To further enhance performance and usability, VIOFO offers optional accessories such as a CPL (Circular Polarizing Filter) for reducing windshield reflections, a Bluetooth Remote Control which can be affixed to a convenient location for protection of important events, and the HK4 hardwire kit for achieving a "professional" quality install.

Purchase T130 from VIOFO Official Website: https://bit.ly/3Hip92X

Purchase T130 from VIOFO Official Amazon Store: https://amzn.to/3lxW7mt

VIOFO Company History

Founded in 2011, VIOFO was started by two engineers aiming at providing the ultimate in dash camera image quality for users worldwide. Attributable to 10 years of perseverance and concentration, VIOFO dash cameras are now distributed in over 65 countries with millions of followers. For best customer experience, VIOFO provides direct 1-on-1 technical support and always stays ears open to feedback from both regular and professional users.

For all the latest product information and related discussions, we welcome everyone to visit our Facebook & Twitter pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/viofo.world

Twitter: https://twitter.com/viofo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shenzhen VIOFO Technology Co.,Ltd