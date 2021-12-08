3rd Eye® Gives Commercial Recycling Haulers an Extra Set of Eyes to Identify Contamination with Purif-Eye™

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Eye, part of the Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, is proud to announce the release of Purif-Eye™, its latest SaaS offering. With Purif-Eye, 3rd Eye collects images of commercial container content and processes those images to identify potential contamination in recycling streams. From a hauler's perspective, the entire process is hands-free and the hauler receives timely identification of any contamination found on its routes. With the images captured from Purif-Eye, fleet owners can go back to customers and educate them on monitoring their waste stream to reduce recycling contamination. 3rd Eye developed this solution to assist recycling haulers whose recycling loads were rejected at Material Recovery Facilities (MRF), potentially jeopardizing the repurposing of valuable recyclables and resulting in fines for haulers. Many haulers that already monitor for contamination do so at the expense of route productivity, often requiring the driver to exit the cab, flip the container lid and manually capture images.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

"Getting contamination out of recycling streams is an absolute imperative to making recycling sustainable," Environmental Solutions Group Digital VP, Morgan Holl. "MRF technology has improved tremendously over the past couple of decades, but without addressing contamination at the point of collection, you can't drive the behavioral change necessary to make real progress."

On average, about 15% of all commercial recycling picks are contaminated, based on data provided by several national and regional fleets. Given the hefty fines that come with loads with excess contamination—often a $50 to $100 per ton fee charged on the entire truck's load—fleet owners have historically been on the losing end when their trucks pull up to offload at the MRF. Further, for those vertically integrated haulers with captive MRF and landfill operations, contamination drives higher operating costs, reduced processing capacity and additional handling costs in transferring residues to landfill.

"Collecting non-contaminated feedstock like cardboard, plastics and newspaper is both beneficial for the environment and helps haulers drive profitability," said Holl. "At 3rd Eye, we've been working on technology that helps commercial haulers identify contaminated recycling, allowing them to recoup the costs associated with disposal – while also providing a forum to educate their customers."

Holl said that fleets vary on the fees they charge their end users – but based on the data collected, Purif-Eye fleets can recognize almost $6,500 of additional revenue per month for each commercial front loader assigned to recycling collection.

Purif-Eye is the latest SaaS development in support of ESG's Connected Collections Digital Strategy to help fleet owners make better decisions – faster.

For more information on Purif-Eye, reach out to your nearest 3rd Eye sales representative or point your browser to 3rdeyecam.com/purif-eye.

About 3rd Eye:

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability, and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon®, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:

Jeffry Swertfeger

(423) 648-5257

jswertfeger@doveresg.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover