American Transit Lawsuit Against Hudson Regional Hospital Defendants Dismissed

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed by American Transit Insurance Company related to billing practices at healthcare entities associated with Hudson Regional Hospital and its owner Yan Moshe has been voluntarily dismissed (New York State Index # 656455/2018) as against:

Yan Moshe

Integrated Special Surgery

Health Plus Surgery Center

Hackensack Specialty ASC

Dynamic Surgery Center

Excel Surgery Center

Dr. Regina Moshe

CitiMed Services

Citi Medical I

"We are pleased with this voluntary dismissal by American Transit," says Yan Moshe, a principal in several of the entities as well as Chairman of Hudson Regional Hospital. "This represents the beginning to a transparent and functional relationship that focuses on access to high quality medical care to American Transit-insured patients in New York and New Jersey."

"The discontinuance with prejudice of this action will allow for the processing of our claims without impediment. I couldn't have asked for a better outcome," says Dr. Regina Moshe, CEO of CitiMed. "At CitiMed, we are proud to provide excellent care to all patients and we are especially happy to continue a great relationship with American Transit-insured customers."

"The dismissal of this lawsuit lays to rest any disagreements between American Transit and the named entities and provides a lasting framework for open communication, transparency and mutual cooperation," said Russell Friedman, long-time counsel to Mr. Moshe.

About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital acquired its facility from Meadowlands Hospital in January 2018, with the mission to build a healthier community by providing exceptional care for all Hudson County residents through a significant investment in new technology including the Institute of Robotic Surgery featuring the Da Vinci XI Robotic System, ExcelsiusGPS and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System and access to more physician groups including some of the best physicians in the NYC-metro area. Hudson Regional Hospital's team provides around-the-clock comprehensive emergency care services that include short wait times, EMS/Ambulance On-Site 24/7, a fully equipped EMS Lounge, 24/7 Access to Specialty Physicians and a multi-lingual staff.

