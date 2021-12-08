ARSC Recognizes 10 Notable Recordings Entering Public Domain on Jan. 1, 2022.

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 400,000 sound recordings are about to enter the U.S. public domain, the first time an event like this has occurred in America's long history of recorded sound. On January 1, 2022, all of them become legally available to the public for any type of use. Imported recordings will also be part of this Public Domain Day. Already free to use in their own countries, they had to wait for U.S. copyright law to catch up before they could be freely used here.

Association for Recorded Sound Collections

Ten Notable Pre-1923 Recordings. An estimated 400,000 sound recordings are about to enter the U.S. public domain

Because of the sheer number of recordings and the era they come from (recordings made before 1923), a panel of seven experts identified 60 recordings for the initial list and then members of ARSC were invited to vote on which 10 they felt best represented the age.

Old as they may be, these recordings document in surprisingly good sound the first beginnings of jazz, the blues, vaudeville, early pro- and anti-war hit songs, and some of the greatest classical artists ever to have lived. They also include historically important spoken sound recordings of the people who battled for and against passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S Constitution, and prohibition too.

Discover the 10 most notable recordings at www.arsc-audio.org/publicdomainpre23.html. Click the link and then click on the title of the recording you want to hear. You're ready to listen. All 60 of the recordings the experts considered are here. Hungry for more? ARSC members added another 23 recordings. A holiday feast for the ears.

ARSC membership represents knowledgeable experts on every aspect of recorded sound. We are a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and study of sound recordings, in all genres of music and speech, in all formats, and from all periods. ARSC is unique in bringing together private individuals and institutional professionals. We welcome everyone with a serious interest in recorded sound.

Please note: Some recordings of this period may contain offensive language and stereotypes. The views and historical characterizations on the list of chosen recordings express the opinions of those members who submitted candidates, and do not necessarily represent the views of ARSC.

ARSC Recognizes 10 Notable Recordings Entering Public Domain on Jan. 1, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)