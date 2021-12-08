Bridge Bank Hires Dave Bhagat as Senior Managing Director, International Banking Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced the hiring of Dave Bhagat as senior managing director of the International Banking Group. In his new role, Bhagat will manage the foreign exchange sales and trading team, the trade finance and EXIM team, and correspondent banking and multi-currency accounts; lead the development of new FX and interest rate hedging solutions; and work to increase awareness of the group's sizable capabilities.

Bridge Bank Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Bridge Bank)

Bhagat joins Bridge Bank from Silicon Valley Bank, where he most recently served as managing director and head of foreign exchange and rates trading. Previously he held senior sales and trading roles in foreign exchange, fixed income and derivatives at JPMorgan Chase, HSBC Bank and Citibank.

"Our clients nationwide depend on us for the range of international banking resources they need to support their global strategies," said Daniel P. Myers, chief executive officer at Bridge Bank. "Dave brings us tremendous expertise and a deep-seated client focus that fits with how we do business at Bridge Bank."

Bridge Bank's International Banking Group provides a full complement of sophisticated banking products and services tailored to client needs from spot contracts and letters of credit to global treasury management.

"The International Banking Group does an excellent job serving our clients' foreign exchange and trade finance needs," said Bhagat. "I look forward to helping the group enhance our capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients as they expand domestically and internationally."

Dave Bhagat can be reached at (408) 556-6548 or dave.bhagat@bridgebank.com.

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small- to mid-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, with more than $50 billion in assets. Western Alliance is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the new S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list year after year. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridge Bank