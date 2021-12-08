Cason Graye Homes Joins the Alair™ Network of Premium Custom Home Builders and Remodelers

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cason Graye Homes, an award-winning custom home builder founded in 2004 by Bryan Phillips, recently announced it has joined Alair™, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management network in North America. Cason Graye will be an independent partner office of Alair Houston, joining other respected builder partners in the area.

Alair™ has the largest footprint of any premium custom home building and large-scale renovation/remodeling brand in the world, and invites high-quality builders who have demonstrated a high level of skill and expertise, as well as a solid reputation in their market.

Phillips has been in the industry for more than 20 years, building custom homes and remodeling within Houston's finest neighborhoods including: Afton Oaks, Ayrshire, Bellaire, Braes Heights, Galleria, Galveston, Heights/Shady Acres, Katy, Knollwood Village, Medical Center, Meyerland, Villages of Memorial, West Memorial, West University and Willow Meadows.

"We are honored to be invited to join the Alair network and are excited to be part of such an innovative and like-minded company focused on teamwork, collaboration, excellence and providing an exceptional client experience," Bryan Phillips said. "As an Alair partner, we will be better positioned to provide best-in-class systems and technical support that will enhance the overall client experience. We will have access to a fully developed, tested and proven process and resources that will immediately improve the client experience, while freeing us up to devote more time and attention to our clients and their projects."

While Cason Graye Homes' name will transition to Alair, everything else will stay the same. Phillips and his team will continue with the tradition of excellence Cason Graye Homes is known for and offer the same philosophy and approach, the same people and trades, all in the same location, but with the added advantage derived from the resources, platform and support Alair provides.

"Bryan is a dedicated family man, mentor and a true leader in our community. His character, as well as everyone on the Cason Graye team, align perfectly with Alair's core values, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Alair team," said Chris Bolio, regional partner of Alair Southeast Texas.

The strength of the Alair network is largely based on the ability to collaborate with peers to share ideas, experience and proven solutions. Alair is comprised of more than 100 custom builders located across the United States and Canada running the same business model. As a team, Alair's partners and project managers regularly share ideas, offer advice and provide support to one another. The result is accelerated growth and improvement in a highly collaborative environment.

Alair also offers a level of transparency unparalleled in the industry with clients having full access to every cost and line item in their project budget. Clients, along with their project manager, review and approve every quote or bid received on their project. All costs are posted and available for the client to view 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing for total transparency with project costs and client control.

About Alair

Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States with more than 100 locations. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. We do this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. For information, visit http://www.alairhomes.com.

