Champion Plumbing offers 5 easy tips for top toilet performance

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners can easily alleviate plumbing headaches and excess spending by maintaining top toilet performance. Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, has compiled five easy tips to keep toilets performing at their maximum level while extending their lifecycle.

"Being a homeowner can be overwhelming at times, especially as plumbing issues arise," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "When it comes to toilets, several things can quickly turn into major problems and require professional help. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent major setbacks, which can help homeowners save money and time."

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing team offer the following tips for top toilet performance:

Inspect for cracks. Look for any cracks or holes in the bowl and tank. Even small, barely noticeable cracks should be addressed. If left unfixed, cracks and holes may become larger and develop into leaks that could put stress on the toilet and damage floors, baseboards and walls. Check the surrounding area. There may already be a leak if water damage spots appear near the toilet. The pipe leading from the water shut-off valve to the toilet could be faulty. Feel for water on the pipe and look underneath for spots. If a leak is found, use the shut-off valve to stop water flow until the leak can be fixed. Listen. If there is a constant sound of water running, it may be necessary to adjust the float, chain, flapper, handle, lever or refill tube. Weak flushing and clogs can also be detected by listening. Inspect each part. There are several parts in a toilet that need to work in conjunction with each other for optimal performance. Remove the tank lid. Flush the toilet, and observe each part, including the smallest ones like gaskets, nuts, bolts, seals and washers. Make sure everything is securely in place and working properly. Homeowners can easily adjust flapper closure, chain length, water level and other minor corrections. Clean the toilet bowl regularly. Calcium deposits can build up over time and potentially clog the waste pipe, siphon jet or rim jets. This can affect the flushing power. Regularly cleaning the bowl will help prevent buildup. Have a toilet plunger ready to free clogs as well.

"Homeowners often don't think about the upkeep of their toilet until a problem actually occurs," Harpole said. "Setting a toilet inspection reminder could end up saving a lot of plumbing trouble down the road. All it takes is a few minutes of inspecting to make sure a toilet continues to perform well."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed professional if they have concerns about their toilet's performance and are unable to pinpoint the cause.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-544-2876 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com.

