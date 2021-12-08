Connected Nation congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on her Senate confirmation as permanent FCC Chair

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement congratulating Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation by the United States Senate:

This moment serves as a milestone for girls and young women everywhere.

"Yesterday marked a significant milestone in our nation's tech and telecom policy history with the Senate confirmation of Jessica Rosenworcel to a new term, which will allow her to become the first permanent female chairperson of the FCC. This moment serves as a milestone for girls and young women everywhere to take note—that hard work and determination enable limitless opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), including tech policy and governance. Chairwoman Rosenworcel is a tireless advocate for more robust, resilient, and affordable broadband connectivity everywhere—a passion we share. We extend our most sincere congratulations to her and look forward to continuing to work with her and her team to bring about a more connected nation."

