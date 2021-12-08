Inc. Magazine Awards World Energy Gold Medal for 2021 Best in Business Awards

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced today that it awarded World Energy, a low-carbon fuel solutions provider for transport, the gold medal for leadership and advances in the energy field. The world's first and North America's only commercial-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) producer earned its spot among 147 private companies ranked on the magazine's 2021 Best in Business list in the Energy category.

World Energy has been a green energy pioneer for more than 20 years and has commercialized fuel solutions that have tackled the world's most difficult decarbonization challenges. In 2020, World Energy's fuels accounted for a reduction in 480,881 metric tons of carbon, the equivalent of taking 100,000+ cars off the road. World Energy continues to invest billions into finding new and innovative ways to drive down the carbon intensity of each gallon it produces while scaling the availability of its urgently needed solutions.

Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy, said, "We're psyched to be recognized by Inc. Our team is taking on transportation's toughest challenges and driving innovation in its hardest carbon mitigation segments. It's important and urgent work. 2050 is now. We've got a long way to go but now is when we lay the groundwork for the real prize, global-scale, fossil fuel displacement. We are grateful to our many partners who are on this journey with us, without whom we wouldn't stand a chance and to Inc. for their much-appreciated shout out."

Inc. will publish the list of award winners in its winter issue on December 14, 2021. The list recognizes small-and-medium-sized privately held U.S. businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, environment, and society.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

